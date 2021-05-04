Motor Presse TV Signs with SES for Video Cloud Services

Business Wire India

German pay-TV broadcaster Motor Presse TV GmbH, a subsidiary of Motor Presse Stuttgart, announced it has extended its long-term partnership with SES by migrating to the leading content connectivity solutions provider’s cloud-based video services.

Motor Presse TV will start using SES’s end-to-end video cloud services, including the new Cloud Playout solution, to manage and distribute its two channels to Germany and Norway – ‘Auto, Motor & Sport TV’ and its Norwegian counterpart ‘Auto, Motor og Sport TV’. Motor Presse TV’s move from on-premise services to cloud-based services enables the broadcaster to streamline its operations while providing the best viewing experience to its audiences.

As part of its robust cloud infrastructure, SES offers cloud playout solutions for reliable TV channel origination, rundown and monitoring based on efficient, automated workflows via a unified media platform – SES 360. SES’s Cloud Playout, either self- or fully managed, provides inherent flexibility, scalability and cost advantages, allowing broadcasters, including Motor Presse TV, to set up their content for transmission in a matter of minutes, without on-premise hardware being required.

“Our content must reach our platform partners – and thus our viewers and users – reliably, flexibly and with the highest viewing quality. This applies to our linear TV channel, but also to our Video on Demand content that is seeing dramatic growth in its consumption. By switching to cloud-based video services, we are positioning ourselves to reduce our costs while streamlining operations and optimising the viewing experience. We look forward to this successful cloud expansion in our partnership with SES,” said Silke Marx, Managing Director of Motor Presse TV.

“With our video cloud services, we offer our customers and partners a flexible and highly scalable broadcasting solution that is not only reliable, but also guarantees the highest level of security for their video content and related assets. This agreement with our long-standing customer Motor Presse TV underscores the important value of new innovations in cloud services in broadcasting,” said Christoph Mühleib, Managing Director of ASTRA Deutschland, a part of SES.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

