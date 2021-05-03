New World La Plume Niseko Resort to Open In 2023

Business Wire India

New World® Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Hong Kong SAR-based real estate and development firm La Plume Niseko Resort TMK to manage New World La Plume Niseko Resort, a new luxury resort in Japan set to open in 2023. Occupying nearly nine acres within the lush forest land between Mount Yotei and Mount Annupuri in Hokkaido, New World La Plume Niseko Resort will offer travellers unparalleled access to myriad outdoor experiences, including premier skiing and golf, as well as to renowned restaurants and shops in the nearby Niseko Village. This latest announcement from New World Hotels & Resorts highlights the brand’s ambitious yet thoughtful growth strategy in the Asia region.

Designed to preserve and promote the local environment, the resort’s architecture is being led by distinguished architect Kazuko Okuyama of Daiken Design Co. Okuyama’s carefully conceived structural design scheme incorporates elements of the locale’s adventurous spirit and elegant panorama to seamlessly intermix with the surrounding mountain scenery. Of note, are Niseko’s iconic white birch trees that are thoughtfully integrated into the exterior design, along with the building’s outer glass surface that brings the outside in, showcasing the everchanging light, weather and seasons. Complemented by interiors by Norihiko Shinya, of S.D.S International Co., the property presents a contemporary aesthetic to appropriately display the grand scale of the natural landscape.

Upon completion, the resort will feature 219 guestrooms and 5 villas, simple and modern in style, each with a kitchen or kitchenette to offer a true sense of home. Select accommodations will also include private hot springs and fireplaces for a warm and relaxed indoor-outdoor experience. For those looking to occupy their own permanent space, the property will offer for-sale condos, as well as villas that are each independently built to provide a spacious retreat. Amenities will include two restaurants and bars comprised of a signature restaurant, all-day eatery and lobby lounge, each fusing exciting fare with stunning setting. The holistic dining experience will incorporate Japanese, Western and Chinese culinary styles, with dishes made with local ingredients from the region. The lobby lounge, just off the welcome foyer, will also offer an al fresco environment through its terrace, an ideal spot for nature lovers to embrace a little extra outdoor time while enjoying a selective collection of wines and spirits, handcrafted cocktails, and more.

“Japan has such a stunningly vibrant culture and has long been a destination of interest for New World Hotels & Resorts, especially in recent years as we’ve continued to grow the brand throughout Asia,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “One of the top ski destinations in the world and largest in the continent, Niseko is cherished for its rich offerings, captivating landscape and plethora of activities. We are thrilled to bring a new standard of luxury and service to the region and thank our partners at La Plume Niseko Resort TMK for the opportunity they’ve given us to do so.”

One of the resort’s main attractions is found on the tenth floor, which will offer an outdoor deck boasting panoramic views of the landscape and complete with a pool, gym, indoor and outdoor Onsen facilities. The resort will also include a children’s club to entertain the little ones with fun and games, exclusive service and extra special care. With plenty to offer all four seasons in Niseko, the guests can enjoy a number of outdoor activities from snow attractions that include, skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and snowshoeing, to warm weather experiences including canoeing, rafting and fishing on the river or horseback riding, mountain biking, golfing and hot air ballooning.

“A coveted destination to many, especially those keen for winter experiences, Niseko has earned its reputation as a leading ski resort town,” said Zhang XiaoJin, chairman of La Plume Niseko Resort TMK. “As we bring in a new wave of travelers to this special destination, we could not think of a better partner than New World Hotels & Resorts. Together we look forward to introducing even more international explorers to this extraordinary place.”

New World La Plume Niseko Resort will join New World’s collection of distinguished properties throughout Asia. Additional projects in development in the region include New World Jaipur Resort (India), New World Hoiana Hotel (Vietnam), New World Nha Trang Hotel (Vietnam) and New World Phu Ouoc Resort (Vietnam).

About New World Hotels & Resorts

New World® Hotels & Resorts are deluxe business, MICE-focused hotels and resorts in convenient central locations in primary and secondary cities in China, major Asian gateways and popular vacation destinations. A total of nine New World Hotels & Resorts properties are located in Hong Kong SAR, Beijing, Dalian, Guiyang, Wuhan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam with an affiliated hotel in Shunde. Most are 350+ room hotels offering a full range of relevant amenities and services, including a variety of restaurants, business services, extensive meeting facilities, Residence Club executive floors and recreational options. For more information, please visit newworldhotels.com

About Rosewood Hotel Group

Rosewood Hotel Group, a privately owned company, is one of the world’s leading global lifestyle and hospitality management groups. It encompasses five brands: ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts®; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts; KHOS, a lifestyle concept by Rosewood; Asaya, an integrated well-being concept; and Carlyle & Co., a modern and progressive private members clubs. Its combined hotel portfolio consists of 39 hotels in 19 countries with nearly 40 new properties currently under development.

About La Plume Niseko Resort TMK

La Plume Niseko Resort TMK, whose parent company is Sakura Capital International Holdings (HK) Limited, is a Hong Kong holding company specializing in international tourism real estate investment and development. Its shareholders behind the scenes have successfully developed a number of high-end property resort hotels and nearly one million square meters of tourism real estate projects.

