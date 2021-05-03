GN Hearing introduces Interton Move, an essential hearing aid portfolio to help people get more out of life

Business Wire India

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today unveils Interton Move, the newest addition to its leading portfolio of hearing solutions that caters to all user needs. Interton Move makes great sound quality and best-in-class connectivity more accessible, helping hearing care professionals meet the diverse needs of people living with hearing loss.

The lineup of 10 essential hearing aids represents the biggest upgrade in the history of Interton. People from across the hearing loss spectrum can now get more out of life with greater choice than ever before. Most importantly, people can now feel confident when communicating with friends and family as they can focus on what they want to hear. They benefit from improved listening comfort in different environments, made possible thanks to a new, faster, more powerful sound processing platform. The launch also presents new rechargeability options and full smartphone support with direct audio streaming and an app for personalization. These vital elements result in high-quality, yet affordable hearing care with all the benefits of GN’s leading and proven technology.

Globally, 430 million people live with hearing loss and only 1 in 5 people who could benefit from hearing aids actually use them.1 Untreated hearing loss has wide-reaching impacts on a person’s quality of life and happiness. As hearing loss can be perceived by some as a small problem and something to ignore or put up with, hearing aids may be seen as an overwhelming solution. With the new Interton Move portfolio, hearing care professionals can now offer simple and straightforward hearing care to more people than ever before.

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo, explains: “At GN Hearing, we want to make life sound better for every person with hearing loss. Treating hearing loss can radically transform an individual’s life, as they can hear more and return to doing what they love. With the launch of Interton Move, we’re pleased to support the crucial role that hearing care professionals play in helping people access the hearing care they need.”

The extensive portfolio includes a mini rechargeable Receiver-in-Ear (RIE), a mini Behind-the-Ear (BTE), custom hearing aids, and even a ‘Super Power’ option for profound hearing loss. The rechargeable RIE model and its matching desktop charger provide freedom from batteries and up to 30 hours of use on a single charge.

All Interton Move users can enjoy high-quality streaming of calls, music, and other audio directly from compatible Apple and AndroidTM devices. Meanwhile, the Interton Sound smartphone app enables users to personalize their hearing experience and connect to GN’s extensive range of wireless accessories.

All aspects of the fitting and onboarding process have been upgraded to improve the user experience and to ensure that the start of a person’s hearing journey is as seamless as possible. To make consulting easier for hearing care professionals, the Interton Fitting Software follows the same workflow as all other GN Hearing solutions.

Interton Move will roll out globally and be available in the first countries from May 2021.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Interton

Interton was founded in Germany in 1962 and is part of the GN Group. Interton hearing aids are designed in Denmark and powered by pioneering technology that has transformed the sound quality, functionality, and comfort of hearing aids.

Visit our homepage interton.com – and connect with us on Facebook.

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies between our hearing and audio divisions to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN’s solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

​​Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2021 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. Interton is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

1 WHO: Deafness and hearing loss: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/deafness-and-hearing-loss. Accessed on April 12, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005229/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...