Fastly Ships Its First Product Built in Compute@Edge, Unlocking Significant Development Efficiencies and Valuable Customer Benefits

Business Wire India

Fastly, Inc., a global edge cloud platform provider, today announced Nearline Cache, a storage solution for customers with large content libraries, like streaming media, gaming, and software companies. Nearline Cache was built in the same serverless compute environment that forms the foundation of Fastly’s ground-breaking Compute@Edge product, enabling Fastly’s product development team to deliver a host of customer benefits and realize significant development and operational efficiencies.

Building Nearline Cache in Compute@Edge validates the foundational promise of the technology to enable breakthrough innovations at scale more easily and quickly. Compute@Edge allowed Fastly to deliver the global scale and high performance customers require, while also reducing their operational overhead and eliminating the unpredictable costs typical with competing solutions. The advantages for Fastly were accelerated development time, global service deployment in seconds, and the ability to fully leverage the power of Fastly’s high-performance, software defined global network.

“The powerful serverless compute environment we built to help customers innovate quickly has brought those same benefits to Fastly,” said Nick Rockwell, Fastly’s senior vice president of engineering. “It is a really strong proof point for the value of Compute@Edge and Fastly’s ability to innovate faster – it’s a differentiator we plan on leveraging across our product lines, including security, delivery and compute. And Nearline Cache is an important addition to our capabilities, enabling customers with large content libraries to lower costs by storing long-tail content closer to their end users.”

Compute@Edge enables organizations to build high-scale, globally distributed applications and microservices in a powerful and fast serverless compute environment that runs on Fastly’s edge cloud platform. Designed to address the requirements of modern app development including CI/CD and DevOps workflows, Compute@Edge allows organizations to reduce infrastructure costs and scale instantly with better performance, enhanced visibility, and reduced latency. At 35.4 microseconds, Compute@Edge provides a 100x faster code execution startup time than other serverless solutions. And customers gain unprecedented visibility into app development through granular real-time metrics, logging and tracing.

Nearline Cache enables organizations to automatically populate and store content in cloud storage that doesn’t incur egress costs near a Fastly point-of-presence (POP), while pulling content accessed later back into cache. This results in reduced total cost of ownership for long-tail content storage and delivery. Additionally, Nearline Cache instinctively auto-populates itself on the first cache miss asynchronously, minimizing latency for a better user experience.

The ability to use Compute@Edge to immediately and globally deploy an application like Nearline Cache, with critical development tools like Log Tailing, shows that Fastly customers can lean on the solution to dramatically reduce the overall develop, test, and deploy cycle.

To learn more about building on Compute@Edge and how to leverage the solution to power the future of your applications running at the edge, visit https://www.fastly.com/products/edge-compute/serverless/.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the expected benefits and functionality of Compute@Edge and Nearline Cache, including enabling faster innovation across product lines and lowering costs, scaling instantly with better performance, enhanced visibility, and reduced latency, and dramatically reducing the develop, test, and deploy cycle. Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Fastly’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Fastly’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005028/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...