IDEMIA Appoints John Hynes as Group Board Member

John Hynes comes with over 30 years of top management experience in organizations serving both public and private sectors, including CEO of leading technology companies. His expertise in the tech industry, particularly in the US federal market, will greatly contribute to IDEMIA’s strategic vision.

“John is a great professional, whose strategic vision will be a great asset to our Board”, said Pierre Barrial, IDEMIA Group President & CEO. “His longstanding executive experience in serving the US Federal government and in digital technologies will be hugely beneficial to the Group moving forward.”

“We are pleased to welcome John Hynes to the IDEMIA Board. With more than 20 years of experience running leading companies that partner with the US government, John is an undisputed expert in security and is a tremendous addition to IDEMIA’s Board”, said Yann Delabrière, Chairman of the Board.

John Hynes said: “I’m honored to be joining IDEMIA, a company at the cutting edge of technology, at an exciting time in its development. Alongside Pierre Barrial, the other Board members and the company’s management team, I look forward to tapping into my experience to accelerate the company’s current and future projects”.

After starting his career as an aviator in the United States Navy, John transitioned into the aerospace and defense industry, where he has been a senior leader with some of the industry’s preeminent companies. He ran ManTech’s security and mission assurance organization, was General Manager of SAIC’s mission support business, and senior Vice President of TASC’s defense and civil group before being appointed COO and then CEO. Following TASC’s acquisition by Engility, John became president and COO of the combined business. He went on to be CEO of Applied Insight, and now serves there as Executive Chairman. John is also a member of the Board of Directors of Peraton.

Until recently, he was on the advisory board of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance and on the board of the Capital Area Food Bank. He is a graduate of the US Naval Academy and George Washington University, and a recipient of the Federal 100 Award from Federal Computer Week.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter

