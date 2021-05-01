Axway Joins MIT Center for Information Systems Research as a Patron, Helps Drive Evidenced-based Digital Transformation

Business Wire India

Global API Management leader Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is now a patron of the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (CISR) joining nine other global patrons to help power smarter digital transformation.

The MIT CISR provides academic research insights for business technology leaders. Its global research team studies high-performing companies and shares findings about digital transformation in working papers, monthly briefings, and events.

“MIT CISR studies how companies will thrive in the digital era. Each member of our research team is super passionate about their topic and using evidence-based methods to understand what works to create business value in areas including: business models, data monetization, employee experience, digital partnerships and pathways to transformation. This process yields objective research to help leaders drive for results,” said Peter Weill, MIT CISR Chairman and Senior Research Scientist. “Research Patrons like Axway help fund research and give us crucial feedback on our research agenda and findings,” Weill added.

“Our patronship of MIT CISR is proof of our ‘Open Everything’ motto: we’re contributing to extending the reach of high-quality research that makes the entire business ecosystem better,” said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan.

MIT CISR Chairman and Senior Research Scientist Peter Weill will be the featured speaker at the annual Axway Summit, where he will share insights on replatforming the enterprise to be future-ready.

Axway Summit, which takes place online, will also feature a Women in Tech panel, “Transformers or disruptors,” moderated by Ann Lloyd, Axway VP Customer Success & Experience, and featuring Chhavi Bhargava, Data Exchange Service Manager at Ford Motor Co., Fernanda Toscano, IT Senior Executive at HDI Insurance, and Susanne Schütz, Senior Vice President Customer & Business Intelligence at DB Schenker.

Register for the upcoming Axway Summit in your region:

Americas May 4-5th

EMEA May 5-6th

APAC May 11-12th

About Axway

Axway gives heritage IT infrastructure new life, helping more than 11,000 customers digitally transform and drive growth. With the Amplify API Management Platform — the only open platform for managing and governing APIs across teams, the hybrid cloud, and third-party solutions — we help companies move forward faster, reach new markets, and create brilliant digital experiences. Our MFT and B2B integration solutions have been trusted for 20 years. Axway employs over 1,800 people in 18 countries. Learn more at axway.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006220/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...