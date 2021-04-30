Moto g40 Fusion, India’s Most Affordable Smartphone Offering Snapdragon™ 732G Processor – Goes on Sale Starting 1st May, 12 Pm on Flipkart

Business Wire India



Motorola’s latest offering and its newest addition to the g-series family, the moto g40 fusion will go on sale on Flipkart starting today. Starting from INR 13,999, the moto g40 fusion comes with the promise of powerful specifications and the idea of future-ready tech. The smartphone comes in two variants of 4+64GB and 6+128GB and is available for users in two phenomenal colors – Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

The moto g40 fusion is India’s most affordable smartphone packed with the blazing fast Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 732G for exceptional graphics and lag free performance. It also boasts a 120Hz 6.8” HDR10 display that gives you the most fluid and smooth viewing experience while gaming or watching videos. Plus, a 64MP quad function camera with a 6000 mAh battery, near-stock android experience with Android 11, advanced security of ThinkShield for mobile, and more makes it an incredibly loaded device at an exceptional price point.



The moto g40 fusion also comes with a dedicated google assistant, my UX for access to all your favourite moto gestures, a water-repellent design, and more, making it an exceptionally loaded device at an affordable price point. The smartphone will be available for consumers to purchase starting May 1, 12 pm on Flipkart with exciting bank offers:



Including the bank offer the effective price of the devices will be just:

4+64 GB – 12,999

6+128 GB – 14,999

