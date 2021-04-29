Lubrizol Advanced Materials’ TempRite® Brand FlowGuard Plus CPVC Piping System Receives Green Accreditation From the GRIHA Council India

Business Wire India

FlowGuard Plus CPVC Pipe, the first pipe in India to receive green enlistment

Enlisted in the GRIHA Green Catalogue under three categories GRIHA V.3 criterion, GRIHA V.2015 criterion and SVAGRIHA criterion

Lubrizol Advanced Materials’ TempRite® Engineered Polymers business, the global leader in CPVC resin and compounds, today announced FlowGuard Plus’s first Green enlistment by successfully meeting all the sustainability requirements of the Green products enlistment program per the Green product Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA Council).

The GRIHA Council is a joint initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to implement GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), India’s national rating system for sustainable habitats. The Council also evaluates and enlists products which offer sustainability solutions in their Green Catalogue.

Lubrizol Advanced Materials’ brand FlowGuard Plus CPVC Pipe was evaluated by the GRIHA Council and listed as a green product in the GRIHA Green Catalogue under the innovation category. FlowGuard Plus CPVC piping system is the first piping material that has been granted this enlistment in India

Speaking on this achievement Manish Jain (Sr. Manager – South Asia) said, “Creating innovative sustainable products is a core pillar of our organization and we are proud to announcethat our FlowGuard Plus CPVC Pipe has received the green certification from GRIHA, thus making it the first CPVC enlisted brand in the GRIHA Green Product Catalogue and a preferred material in home building projects in India. This listing will benefit the home and building owners using our products to earn green points under the GRIHA rating scheme of green buildings.”

Lubrizol Advanced Materials’ TempRite’s success on the green certifications and enlistments are on account of years of R&D, Innovation in CPVC technology and transparency in communicating the environmental aspects of the products to the market through lifecycle assessments and detailed environmental product reports for FlowGuard.

