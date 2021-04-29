Coca-Cola India Pledges to Help #StopTheSpread – Positively Impacting Over 10 Lakh Lives

Business Wire IndiaAs efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed INR 50 crores to augment the nation’s effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic. The Coca-Cola system in India will facilitate COVID vaccination, provide safety kits, create awareness and distribute beverages to our nation’s front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians.



In addition to its direct response, Coca-Cola India’s bottling partners have arranged vaccination camps, supported community kitchens, provided relief material and ambulance support, donated mobile Covid beds, ventilators and oxygen concentrators throughout the nation.



To stand in support of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company has created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide. This fund will be channelized towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE – masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...