Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Coca-Cola India Pledges to Help #StopTheSpread – Positively Impacting Over 10 Lakh Lives

By Apr 29, 2021

Business Wire IndiaAs efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed INR 50 crores to augment the nation’s effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic. The Coca-Cola system in India will facilitate COVID vaccination, provide safety kits, create awareness and distribute beverages to our nation’s front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians.
 
In addition to its direct response, Coca-Cola India’s bottling partners have arranged vaccination camps, supported community kitchens, provided relief material and ambulance support, donated mobile Covid beds, ventilators and oxygen concentrators throughout the nation.
 
To stand in support of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company has created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide. This fund will be channelized towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE – masks, gloves, sanitizer) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Ant Group Digital Technologies Presents Products and Solutions for International Markets to Facilitate Digital Transformation and Collaboration

dssenthil Nov 15, 2023
Uncategorized

Solarpro and Hithium Collaborate on Largest BESS Project in Southeast Europe

dssenthil Nov 15, 2023
Uncategorized

Ant International Unveils Web3 Technology-Powered Next-Generation Treasury Solutions

dssenthil Nov 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Ant Group Digital Technologies Presents Products and Solutions for International Markets to Facilitate Digital Transformation and Collaboration

Uncategorized

Solarpro and Hithium Collaborate on Largest BESS Project in Southeast Europe

Uncategorized

Ant International Unveils Web3 Technology-Powered Next-Generation Treasury Solutions

Uncategorized

NIPPON KINZOKU Group’s Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips Realize Low Loss and Downsizing of Renewable Energy Power System and the High Frequency Inverter

%d bloggers like this: