Orbit Diagnostic Centre With State of Art and Most Modern Equipment and Machinery Inaugurated at Adoni, Andhra Pradesh

Orbit Diagnostic Centre which was initially stated single-handedly by Dr.Vinay in 2018 at Yemmiganur, Kurnool District has become one of the most sought-after diagnostic centres of its kind in a short period. Keeping in view of the nearby Town’s Hospitals, Nursing Homes, and Doctor’s interest in the Orbit Diagnostic Centre, a company has been found under the brand name “Andhra Healthcare Pvt Ltd.” to penetrate its diagnostic services to unrepresented areas in Andhra Pradesh.

Second in series a diagnostic centre with hi-tech machinery and equipment and manned with qualified and experienced Radiologist, Pathologists, and Microbiologists was inaugurated by Sri Sai Prasad Reddy M.L.A, Adoni on 22nd May 2021 at one of the most prestigious areas of Adoni S.K.D colony.

Orbit Diagnostic Centre A unit of Andhra Healthcare Pvt Ltd’s services include Senior Citizen Health Checkup Packages, RT PCR Covid Test, Advance Laboratory Services, Aneuploidy Screening, Digital X-Ray, Ultrasound Services, 16 Slice CT Scan, Infertility Work Up, Diabetic profile and the other diagnostic services are provided through its well-established departments Biochemistry, Microbiology, Radiology and Imaging, and Pathology.

Dr. Vinay Chairman Emeritus of Andhra Healthcare Pvt Ltd. While outlining the ambitious roadmap said that the Orbit Diagnostic Centre will establish its branches through franchisee models across Andhra Pradesh and the company will focus on establishing Multispecialty Hospitals and Medical Education Institutions in the near future.

Dr. Nupur the chairman while thanking the medical fertility for patronizing the first branch of Orbit Diagnostic Centre said that Orbit under the umbrella of Andhra Healthcare Pvt Ltd. looking forward to being one of the third largest health care company in Andhra Pradesh in the next three years time.

Dr. Shailaja Director said that the core competence of the Orbit Diagnostic Centre will be on the quality and expertise of diagnostic process and practices by the most experienced Doctors and staff and making available the reports in the shortest possible time.

Dr. Madhu Sudhan Pathologist believed that the one main mantra for the success of the Orbit Diagnostic Centre at Yemmiganur, Adoni, and the other places where it is likely to set up its franchises in near future will be the trust and confidence that it has already earned and will continue to earn from the stakeholders. He further said that he has no hesitation to believe that Andhra Healthcare Pvt Ltd. and its diagnostic centre will be it’s more adorable among the medical fertility and the people at large.

