Rajeev Bhalla Named Director of Board at Next Level Aviation

Seasoned senior finance executive Rajeev Bhalla has been named a Director of the Board at Next Level Aviation, a leader in the aerospace used serviceable materials (USM) market. He brings wide-ranging financial, operational, and strategic expertise to the company as it plans substantial growth in the coming years, both organically and through acquisition.

Rajeev Bhalla has been named Director of the Board of Next Level Aviation. He will help guide the company’s planned growth in the coming years, both organically and through acquisition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bhalla’s background includes demonstrated discipline and expertise in finance, governance, and team development. This comes through current work as a Cerberus Operating Partner, board of director roles as well as experience in a number of successful companies. Notably, those include:

Circor International, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Pratt & Whitney and Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Partner

Next Level Chairman and CEO Jack Gordon said of the appointment, “We are excited to welcome Rajeev Bhalla as a Director at Next Level Aviation. Rajeev’s impressive career makes him an invaluable resource and advisor for the senior management team at Next Level Aviation as we plan our strategic future growth.”

Gordon continued, “In addition to adding Rajeev to our Board of Directors, he will also chair our Audit Committee as a financial expert and be a member of our Governance Committee.”

“Next Level Aviation’s admirable position in the used serviceable materials market and strong focus on operational efficiency makes it an exciting time to join the Board. I look forward to bringing my aerospace and defense market knowledge, as well as financial expertise, to drive long-term growth and profitability for the company,” Bhalla said.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL AVIATION

Next Level Aviation is an ASA-100 accredited and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level specifically focuses on stocking spare parts for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 70% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

