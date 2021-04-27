Milliken & Company Publishes Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

Business Wire India

Global manufacturer Milliken & Company today released its third annual corporate sustainability report, entitled Together for Tomorrow. This report, which analyzes Milliken’s performance through the lens of its holistic sustainability efforts, highlights its progress towards the 2025 sustainability goals the company set in 2018. Covering people, product and planet, this report creates increased accountability while inviting new conversations and collaborations as the company works to create a positive impact on the world that will last generations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005332/en/

Together for Tomorrow: Milliken’s Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report (Photo: Business Wire)

“Together, we met the critical moments from 2020,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken. “We pivoted production lines, launched new innovations, and rallied our team to improve our sustainability metrics in 10 of 12 strategic categories. Our sustainability initiatives have momentum and are fundamentally changing our business.”

As a material science expert serving the chemical, flooring, textile and healthcare industries, Milliken associates annually review and report on the company’s progress, and their findings shape this report. Completed in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative framework, Together for Tomorrow is available to the public as a digital experience with downloadable content.

In 2020, Milliken made significant progress in its planet, product and people goals, notably:

Doubling down on an ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equality, and inclusion in the face of social unrest;

Focusing development and manufacturing process on helping fight COVID-19 by producing medical-grade fabric gowns, face shields and flooring that assists with social distancing efforts;

Prioritizing associate safety, particularly essential workers, by enhancing the company’s safety-first culture during the pandemic;

Bolstering the plastics circularity discussion by convening thought leaders with a goal to illuminate workable ecosystem solutions hosted by National Geographic Creative Works;

Continuing to invest capital to eliminate coal as a primary fuel source, thereby reducing GHG emissions and reduce waste;

Acquiring Borchers—Milliken’s largest acquisition to date—which will scale the company’s coating additives platform in a way that reduces solvents and environmental impact; and

Launching the Milliken Leadership Model, which will train associates on growth leadership with purpose.

To visit the interactive hub and view the complete report, click here.

About Milliken

Materials science expert Milliken & Company knows that a single molecule has the potential to change the world. With innovative solutions across the textile, flooring, specialty chemical, and healthcare industries, Milliken answers some of the world’s greatest challenges. Named to the World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Ethisphere Institute for 15 straight years, the company meets the moment with an unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable solutions for its customers and communities. Eight thousand associates across 46 locations globally rally behind a common purpose: to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken’s curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

