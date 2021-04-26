Press Release India

Trynocode Launches Certificate Course in MVP Development Using No Code Tools

Apr 26, 2021

Business Wire IndiaTRYNOCODE Technology Private Limited [Trynocode], is Noida based No-Code Application Development & Training Agency. TRYNOCODE introduces Certificate Course in MVP Development using no-code tools. TRYNOCODE is pioneer in launching no-code tools courses in Indian market. Company spokesperson Arushi Bajpai and Jyotika Tehlan explained why one should opt for this course or adopt no-code technology to launch their MVP i.e., Minimum Viable Product.
 
No-Code has become a ‘Preferred Choice’ for many startups worldwide and established tech giant as well. No-Code developer demand is growing rapidly and with shortage of trained no-code resources, the company has decided to bridge this gap by introducing certificate courses in No-Code tools. During 2020 TRYNOCODE launched ‘Build Web App Using No-Code’ on Udemy platform and successfully running YouTube channel for promoting free tutorial on no-tools. Over the last 6 months channel has recorded 123k impressions and 500 + hours of content being watched.
 
Explained in detail below, MVP and No Code, for having better understanding and rationale for launching the course:
 
What is Minimum Viable Product [MVP]
MVP or Minimum Viable Product is market ready product with features which is enough to acquire customers for early testing and adaptation of platform. Typically, MVP can be launch within 6-8 weeks with minimal design.
 
What is No Code
No-Code platforms allow users to build an application [Web or Mobile] without writing any code. No-Code allows technical or non-technical application developers to use Drop-Design-Deploy methodology. With No-Code one can launch MVP at 10x faster speed at 1/10 cost.
 
What kind of application can be launched using No-Code
Believe it not, anything imagining is possibly doable using no-code tools. From basic static application to fully dynamic B2C or B2B or Enterprise level application can be build using No-Code tools.
 
Who should opt for this Course and why

Anyone who wants to quickly launch their product at low cost
Anyone interested in test the concept with low investment
Anyone looking to extend their skills and aspire to be freelancer developer
Anyone with no technical qualification want to learn web and mobile app development

 

Career Opportunity as No-Code Developer

MVP [Minimum Viable Product] Developer
UX / UI Designer
Prototype Developer
Product/ Project Manager

 

TRYNOCODE strongly believes future of development is no-code with increasing demand in business applications and even large corporate need quick proto-type or MVP to test the concept before pouring hefty money for launching enterprise scale applications.

