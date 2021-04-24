RoboSense LiDAR Partners with Banma and AutoX on High-Level Autonomous Driving Platform

Business Wire India

RoboSense (https://www.robosense.ai/), the leading smart LiDAR sensor provider announced a strategic partnership with Banma Network Technology, an intelligent automobile operating system and solution provider that cooperated with Alibaba Group and SAIC Motor, and AutoX, China’s most advanced self-driving AI platform, to build a high-level autonomous driving platform for intelligent vehicles through in-depth cooperation in the 3D LiDAR sensor, AI algorithm, and intelligent automobile operating system, and create an advanced smart cockpit based on human-machine co-driving.

The cooperation will promote the integration of smart cockpits with autonomous driving systems through the fusion of hardware, software, and AI capabilities. RoboSense will provide the robust LiDAR sensor solution that not only meets the need for high-level autonomous driving systems, but also for Banma’s advanced intelligent cockpit systems. RoboSense LiDAR provides accurate environmental perception data for the AutoX autonomous driving system “AI driver”, and empowers the safety of Banma’s intelligent automobile operating system.

In January 2021, RoboSense and Banma jointly established the Intelligent Perception Innovation Center. Three months later, the two parties formed a mass-production-ready solution based on the intelligent automobile operating system and automotive-grade solid-state RS-LiDAR-M1, which meets the requirements of both autonomous passenger cars and the RoboTaxi.

The Executive President and Co-Founder of RoboSense, Mark Qiu said, ” With three parties’ efforts on the integration of intelligent cockpit system, perception system, and AI autonomous driving solution, we are able to provide a new generation of intelligent vehicle solutions with more potential values to OEMs and other customers.”

The CIO of Banma, Qiang Xu said, ” Intelligent interaction, intelligent service, and intelligent driving are the three basic aspects of smart driving cars. At present, smart cockpits and autonomous driving are gradually merging with each other. In terms of hardware, we provide RoboSense with system-level support to ensure its perception power is fully utilized. As for the algorithm, we provide AutoX with a rich toolchain, cloud and end service system to create a sustainable and efficient ecological collaboration system. “

The Founder and CEO of AutoX, Jianxiong Xiao said, “With the fully driverless RoboTaxi is becoming a reality in China, passengers will have more free time in the car. More intelligent services and interactions with the car are needed for a smart and enjoyable travel experience. A complete product ecosystem formed by three parties will create a safe and enjoyable autonomous driving solution. “

About RoboSense

RoboSense is the leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems incorporating LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. The company’s mission is to possess outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart solutions that enable robots (including vehicles) to have perception capability more superior to humans. https://www.robosense.ai/

About Banma

Banma provides an intelligent automobile operating system, intelligent automobile solutions as well as digital transportation solutions for both automotive and transportation industries. Powered by self-developed AliOS, Banma Automobile Solutions currently have collaborated with more than 1 million vehicles. In the future, Banma will promote transportation digitalization by providing man-machine co-driving and vehicle-road collaboration. https://www.ebanma.com

About AutoX

AutoX is the market leader for RoboTaxi in China. AutoX is the only company operating fully driverless RoboTaxi fleet on public roads in China without safety drivers. The company’s self-driving platform is capable of handling the densest and most dynamic traffic conditions in urban cities around the world. AutoX is the world’s second permit holder for California DMV’s completely driverless RoboTaxi permit. https://www.autox.ai

