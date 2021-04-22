Wipro to reach Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced its commitment to achieving Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to cap temperature rise to 1.5°C.

Wipro, while unveiling its pledge on Earth Day, also set an intermediate target of a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 in absolute emission levels compared to its base year of 2016-17 (April-March).

These targets are based on the globally accepted Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and reflect the deep decarbonization and operational changes Wipro will drive within its value chain to achieve Net-Zero within 2040.

Wipro will also defer offsets until the target year, underscoring its values-driven strategy and approach. The primary levers of decarbonization drive are:

Improving the energy efficiency of facilities for a sustained reduction in energy consumption. Increasing use of renewable energy in owned facilities in India through private power purchase agreements and captive solar power. Combining behavioral, technological, and collaborative approaches that help reduce the carbon footprint of air travel, commuting and purchased goods and services.

Over the last two decades, Wipro has steadily reduced its energy, water, waste footprint, and bio-diversity impact and remains steadfast in its commitment to a more sustainable, just and equitable society.

Wipro has always taken pride in being a responsible citizen of the world by engaging with its key stakeholders like customers, partners, vendors, employees and investors and by being an involved participant in finding solutions for important ecological and social issues in our communities and civil society.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “Climate change is a defining challenge for humanity. Business must be at the forefront to address it. Wipro’s climate change program goes back nearly two decades, and our Net-Zero goal further reaffirms our commitment. Our approach emphasizes the importance of not just reaching that goal, but doing so in a way that is aligned with Wipro’s core values of integrity and business responsibility.”

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro has long since built ecological sustainability into its operations, and ways of working. Today we are committing to accelerate our actions to achieve net-zero, and the deep decarbonization efforts required to get there. We believe businesses like us have a significant role to play in achieving the global Greenhouse Gas reduction targets.”

Wipro is committed to helping its customers realise their Net-Zero goals by working collaboratively and leveraging its technology and domain expertise in many areas of climate change like GHG assessment, Climate and Net-Zero Strategy, and sourcing and supply chain strategy, among others.

The company has made significant progress in shaping and delivering “Green IT solutions” for high carbon-intensive sectors like Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation and Consumer Goods. Helping customers exit their data centres, driving virtualization and public cloud adoption, smart grids, waste management, sustainable sourcing and packaging etc., are a few examples of such solutions.

Wipro is among the nine founding members of the ‘Transform to Net Zero (TONZ)’ coalition. Convened by Microsoft, the coalition includes some of the world’s largest companies, representing combined annual revenues of USD 500B and assets worth USD 800B. Wipro and the TONZ Coalition is committed to minimizing climate impact by helping members calibrate their Net-Zero goals and strategy and developing best practice assets.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...