MSCI Announces Strategic Alliance With Royalty Pharma to Launch Life Sciences Indexes

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today its collaboration with Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX), the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, to expand MSCI’s thematic index suite with the launch of new indexes that aim to capture long-term, cutting edge themes that will disrupt the life sciences, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry groups.

The initial indexes will measure the performance of companies focused on delivering new and innovative therapeutic treatments related to virology and oncology. Royalty Pharma will provide expertise on various medical conditions, clinical trials, transformative therapies and technologies that may lead to breakthrough medical treatments that will assist MSCI to design a classification framework and index methodologies.

Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of society and has proven to be an accelerant for long-term, structural changes, particularly in the life sciences. As we have seen during this time, life sciences companies are pivotal to shaping and advancing the healthcare industry and have been critical to the development of approaches for prevention and treatment of diseases. MSCI is thrilled to partner with Royalty Pharma to design thematic indexes that capture companies at the forefront of this evolving landscape and having a positive impact on the future of our world.”

Pablo Legorreta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Pharma, stated: “As a leading funder of innovation in life sciences, we are extremely excited to collaborate with MSCI to develop innovative index solutions that will be licensed as the basis for indexed financial products such as ETFs targeting this dynamic sector. This collaboration leverages Royalty Pharma’s deep clinical and scientific knowledge built over decades, as well as the unique capabilities of our Strategy and Analytics team. This venture represents another example of Royalty Pharma’s creative approach to monetizing its existing intellectual capital through the creation of indexes that support investment in life sciences.”

The indexes are planned to launch later this year.

For more information, please visit msci.com/thematic-investing.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

The information contained herein (the “Information”) may not be reproduced or redisseminated in whole or in part without prior written permission from MSCI. The Information may not be used to verify or correct other data, to create any derivative works, to create indexes, risk models, or analytics, or in connection with issuing, offering, sponsoring, managing or marketing any securities, portfolios, financial products or other investment vehicles. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance, analysis, forecast or prediction. None of the Information or MSCI index or other product or service constitutes an offer to buy or sell, or a promotion or recommendation of, any security, financial instrument or product or trading strategy. Further, none of the Information or any MSCI index is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. The Information is provided “as is” and the user of the Information assumes the entire risk of any use it may make or permit to be made of the Information. NONE OF MSCI INC. OR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES OR ITS OR THEIR DIRECT OR INDIRECT SUPPLIERS OR ANY THIRD PARTY INVOLVED IN MAKING OR COMPILING THE INFORMATION (EACH, AN “INFORMATION PROVIDER”) MAKES ANY WARRANTIES OR REPRESENTATIONS AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EACH INFORMATION PROVIDER HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING AND TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDERS HAVE ANY LIABILITY REGARDING ANY OF THE INFORMATION FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, CONSEQUENTIAL (INCLUDING LOST PROFITS) OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES EVEN IF NOTIFIED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. The foregoing shall not exclude or limit any liability that may not by applicable law be excluded or limited.

