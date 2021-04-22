GP Petroleums Under Its We Care CSR Initiative Organizes Health Checkup Camps Across 15 Cities

Business Wire India

GP Petroleums Ltd (GPPL), a leading lubricant manufacturer in India, organized and hosted Health check-up camp for Mechanics and local community in various 15 cities of India. The health camp was organized in association with Yashodeep Foundation with the main emphasis on Eye Check-up and overall health awareness, simultaneously conducting a checkup for the general health and hygiene conditions of the locals.

Commenting on the effort and thought of the camp, Mr. Prashanth Achar, CEO, GP Petroleums, said, “We are happy to contribute back to the community under our ‘We care’-CSR platform. We are delighted to organize these camps across tier 3 and semi-urban clusters of India, focusing on eye-checkup and the community healthcare as they do not have easy access or awareness of the medical treatments available today. This is a small step that we wish to take as a company, not just in these 26 cities but eventually branching out in other locations as well. The health camp is our step and support towards creating a healthier society and lifestyle.”

This is in continuation of same CSR-drive done in 2020 across 11 cities and 1500+ mechanics. This year the health checkup camp witnessed a turnout of over 1700+ mechanics and provided them with the necessary diagnosis for eye-care. Also as a token of goodwill, GP Petroleums handed over 738 free eye-glasses to participants, post thorough eye-checkup in order to provide a helping hand to the deprived community. The locals and mechanics were also assisted additionally to identify possibilities of blood pressure, blood sugar levels and overall health consultation.

