Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Delhi’s Vivaan Gupta, 9 Yrs Old Becomes the Fastest to Recite Shiv Tandav Stotram

By dssenthil Apr 21, 2021

Business Wire India

Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just 9 years old has become the fastest to recite 15 shlokas of Shiv Tandav Stotram in just 55 seconds and 29 milliseconds. Vivaan, student of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura was conferred by India Book of Record and granted the title.
 
Shiv Tandav Stotram is a complex yet beautiful hymn composed and sung by Ravana in praise of mighty Lord Shiva. Vivaan got inspired after hearing her grandmother reciting these shlokas. He immediately got fascinated and started practicing and reciting them on daily basis.
 
Once his grandfather heard his recitation and right away recognized his ability to not only memorize complex phrases but also his ability to speak at speeds much faster than normal. His motivation and encouragement helped Vivaan achieve this feat in record time.
 
Anil Gupta, Vivaan’s grandfather said, “I am brimming with happiness to see our kid establishing the record. It was not easy to memorize all these complex shlokas, let alone recite them in record time. But Vivaan’s hard work and perseverance have paid – I can’t be more happy and proud!”
 
Vivaan’s name is already registered in the India Book of records and Asia Book of Records for being the youngest (8 years) to have travelled to all seven continents of the world.

By dssenthil

Related Post

Uncategorized

Rockwell Automation Makes Strategic Investment in Momenta Fund that Develops Sustainable, Human-Centric Industrial Technology of the Future

dssenthil Nov 7, 2023
Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Survey Unveils Blueprint for Successful Generative AI Adoption

dssenthil Nov 7, 2023
Uncategorized

Optimum Nutrition Proudly Announces Neeraj Chopra as Its Brand Ambassador, Fuelling His Championship Journey to Do MORE in 2024

dssenthil Nov 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Rockwell Automation Makes Strategic Investment in Momenta Fund that Develops Sustainable, Human-Centric Industrial Technology of the Future

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree Survey Unveils Blueprint for Successful Generative AI Adoption

Uncategorized

Optimum Nutrition Proudly Announces Neeraj Chopra as Its Brand Ambassador, Fuelling His Championship Journey to Do MORE in 2024

Uncategorized

NetApp Delivers Simple, Affordable, and Application-First Hybrid Cloud Solution for the Midmarket together with Fujitsu and VMware

%d bloggers like this: