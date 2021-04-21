Dataiku Announces Strategic Investment from Snowflake to Empower Businesses to Drive Value through Advanced Analytics in the Data Cloud

Business Wire India

Dataiku, one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, today announced a new investment from Snowflake Ventures, the venture arm of Snowflake. Together, Dataiku and Snowflake deliver enterprise-ready AI capabilities that enable customers to easily and quickly build, deploy and monitor all types of data science projects, including machine learning and deep learning.

With Dataiku, Snowflake customers can gain a unique visual interface and experience that enables collaboration across a broad range of business users and data teams users who can access and leverage the Data Cloud to create automated data pipelines, powerful predictive analytics, and practical AI-driven applications powered by Snowflake.

Since the announcement of an enhanced partnership in November 2020, a growing list of customers are benefitting from the powerful combination of Snowflake’s performance, near-unlimited scale and concurrency with Dataiku’s machine learning and model management capabilities. In addition to this, Dataiku recently launched Dataiku Online with Snowflake, a complete SaaS offering of Dataiku that is pre-integrated with Snowflake for rapid integration of customer data and fast time-to-value for customers.

Further innovation between Snowflake and Dataiku will allow joint customers to rapidly access new cloud data critical to creating powerful AI-driven applications and resilient processes. With the push-down architecture of Dataiku, customers will be able to take advantage of usage-based, per-second pricing on Snowflake’s platform for data processing, AI development, and running data and AI pipelines in production.

The new investment and deepened partnership will be further amplified through Snowpark, the new developer experience in Snowflake. Snowpark, which is currently in preview, will allow data engineers, data scientists, and developers to write code in their languages such as Scala, Java, and Python using familiar programming concepts, and then execute workloads such as data transformation data preparation, and feature engineering on Snowflake.

“We partner and invest with companies that demonstrate a commitment to mobilizing data and provide value to our customers,” Snowflake SVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman said. “This investment with Dataiku solidifies our strong partnership and joint commitment to help our customers take advantage of AI and machine learning together and realize the benefits from the Data Cloud.”

“The past year has shown every business that data is essential for resilience,” said Dataiku CEO Florian Douetteau. “That resilience can be achieved by expanding access to data in the cloud, paired with the ability to rapidly develop insights and predictive applications. We believe that the deepening integration with Snowflake will provide our joint customers with a faster, better path to adapt, scale and meet new challenges.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.

