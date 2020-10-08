Zee Learn Limited

Highlights of Standalone Q4FY20 financial performance over Q3FY20 Operating Revenue increase 47.68 % at Rs 51.51 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 34.88 Cr in Q3FY20

EBIDTA increases 24.15 % at Rs 22.66 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 18.25 Cr in Q3FY20

PBT increases by 23.88 % at Rs 20.77 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 16.76 Cr in Q3FY20

PAT increases 29.24 % at Rs 16.38 Cr in Q4FY20 v/s Rs 12.68 Cr in Q3FY20 Highlights of Standalone FY20 financial performance over FY19 EBIDTA increases 7.34 % at Rs 100.46 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 93.59 Cr in FY19

EBITDA % to Operating Revenue increases to 51.68 % in FY20 v/s 44.61 % in FY19

PAT increases by 11.22 % at Rs 68.62 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 61.70 Cr in FY19

PAT % to Operating Revenue increases to 35.30 % in FY20 v/s 29.41 % in FY19

Highlights of Consolidated FY20 financial performance over FY19: EBIDTA increase 6.77 % at Rs 168.39 Cr in FY20 v/s Rs 157.71 Cr in FY19

EBITDA % to Operating Revenue increases to 32.71 % in FY20 v/s 30.49 % in FY19

Total Revenue increases 1.3 % at Rs 556.38 Cr in FY20 Cr v/s Rs 549.25 Cr in FY19 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved and taken on record the unaudited consolidated financial results of Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) and its subsidiaries for the year ended March 31, 2020 and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Vikash Kumar Kar, Executive Director and CEO, Zee Learn Limited said, “We are happy to announce our results for Q4FY20 and FY20. During the year we have seen good growth across all our business segments. Though the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid of March’20 marked an unprecedented disruption, the operating margins on the full year basis improved on the backdrop of strong performances during FY20. Despite significant challenges, Zee Learn team demonstrated the strength of its operating fundamentals by taking the torch of learning forward without disruption for its network that spans over 2000 centers in 800+ locations in the country. The fallout of COVID-19 has been very challenging for the education sector and the rapid transition from classroom to the virtual space was not easy, however, we have been successful in meeting the pedagogical and cognitive needs of our students from the safety of their homes, by delivering and executing the blended learning resources and digital content curated by our seasoned academic professionals. We remain highly focused on cash flows and liquidity management and are confident that our broad portfolio of products/services with our ability to execute our commitments would help us navigate through the current economic uncertainties.” Commenting upon the financial performance, Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, CFO, Zee Learn Ltd., said “Despite the issues due to the currently prevailing conditions, we are happy that the Company has posted decent results for Q4FY20 and FY20 through excellent management of our resources, cash and with the support of our business partners.”





Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Standalone

All figures in INR Cr Quarter ended Year ended 31-Mar-20 31-Dec-19 QoQ

Growth % 31-Mar-20 31-Mar-19 YoY

Growth % Particulars Audited Audited Q4 v/s Q3 FY20 Audited Audited FY20 v/s FY19 Revenue from operations 51.51 34.88 47.68% 194.37 209.78 -7.34% Other Income 6.44 6.63 -2.85% 23.93 16.84 42.12% Total Revenue 57.95 41.51 39.60% 218.31 226.62 -3.67% COGS / Operational Cost 11.86 3.58 231.72% 33.65 48.26 -30.28% Employee benefits expense 7.68 7.26 5.78% 30.59 29.52 3.63% Selling and marketing expenses 5.44 1.37 296.27% 12.61 16.76 -24.75% Other expenses 3.86 4.42 -12.49% 17.07 21.65 -21.18% Total expenses 28.84 16.62 73.52% 93.91 116.19 -19.17% EBITDA 22.66 18.25 24.15% 100.46 93.59 7.34% EBITDA % 44.00% 52.34% -15.93% 51.68% 44.61% 15.85% Finance Cost 6.03 6.22 -3.06% 24.52 19.97 22.77% Depreciation and amortization exp 2.31 1.90 21.35% 8.72 3.77 131.20% Profit before tax 20.77 16.76 23.88% 91.15 86.68 5.16% Profit before tax % 40.32% 48.06% -16.12% 46.90% 41.32% 13.49% Tax 4.38 4.09 7.24% 22.53 24.99 -9.82% Profit after tax 16.38 12.68 29.24% 68.62 61.70 11.22% Profit after tax % 31.81% 36.35% -12.48% 35.30% 29.41% 20.04%



Financial Highlights: Zee Learn Limited Consolidated

Year ended 31-Mar-20 31-Mar-19 YOY

Growth % Particulars Audited Audited Yearly Revenue from operations 514.83 517.25 -0.47% Other Income 41.55 32.00 29.84% Total Revenue 556.38 549.25 1.30% COGS / Operational Cost 137.54 145.37 -5.39% Employee benefits expense 141.38 139.81 1.12% Selling and marketing expenses 19.10 27.19 -29.73% Other expenses 48.41 47.17 2.65% Total expenses 346.44 359.54 -3.64% EBITDA 168.39 157.71 6.77% EBITDA % 32.71% 30.49% 7.28% Finance Cost 59.05 47.31 24.81% Depreciation and amortization expenses 64.11 27.89 129.89% Profit before tax and exceptional items 86.79 114.52 -24.21% Profit before tax and exceptional items % 16.86% 22.14% -23.86% Less : Exceptional items 31.15 – Profit before tax 55.64 114.52 -51.41% Profit before tax % 10.81% 22.14% -51.18% Tax 30.53 31.14 -1.97% Profit after tax 25.11 83.37 -69.88% Profit after tax % 4.88% 16.12% -69.74%





Key Business Indicators

AY 2019-20 end AY 2018-19 end AY 2017-18 end Pre K Schools 1967 1939 1831 K-12 Schools 139 130 124 Pre K Students/Day Care 1,38,044 1,37,863 1,27,922 K-12 Students 77,705 63,328 55,628



Key Financial Indicators (Standalone)

12M FY20 12M FY19 Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 191.17 21.17 EPS 2.10 1.89 EBIDTA % 52% 45% 12 months end FY20 12 months end FY19 Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 101.84 166.35 Debt Equity Ratio 0.37 0.44



Key Financial Indicators (Consolidated)

12M FY20 12M FY19 Free Cash Flow (Rs. In Cr) (Includes WC changes & Regroupings) 235.01 134.54 EPS (Rs.) 1.34 2.33 EBIDTA % 33% 30% 12 months end FY20 12 months end FY19 Net Bank Borrowings (Rs. In Cr) 292.65 416.81 Debt Equity Ratio (excluding non-controlling interest) 0.78 1.00



Recent Recognitions for Zee Learn:

Zee Learn awarded as the “Most Desired Brand in Education” under the Diversified category, Feb 2020

Kidzee won the National Early Child playschool chain of the year award at the 10 th Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020

Annual Indian Education Award 2020, Feb 2020 Zee Learn awarded Great Place to Work for the Financial Year Apr 2019 – Mar 2020

ZIMA featured in the Academic Insight’s “Maharashtra’s top 20 Educational Institute” issue, 2019

Mount Litera Zee School won Franchisor of the Year 2019 award by Franchise India

Zee Learn recognized as Premier Franchise to Watch for in 2019 by Insights Success magazine, Oct 2019

Zee Learn recognised for its Outstanding contribution to quality education in India by Business Vision Magazine, Nov 2019

Kidzee wins the award for National Early Child Playschool Chain of the year 2019 by Franchise India

MLZS wins the award for National K12 School Chain of the Year 2019 by Franchise India.

Zee Learn wins the award for Dream Companies to work for in Education Sector 2019 by World HRD Congress

Kidzee wins the award for Leading brand of the Year 2018 – Preschools by WCRC

MLZS wins the award for Leading brand of the Year 2018 – Schools by WCRC

Zee Learn has been awarded Franchisor of the year 2018 by Franchise India

MLSI Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

MLZS Awarded Great Place to Study by Forbes Marquee Magazine, Oct 2018

Luminosity – Learning Management System Portal for MLZS wins award by IDC Insight Awards, 2018

Kidzee wins awards for Most Admired Preschool Brand 2018 – by White Page International

Zee Learn Limited



Zee Learn Limited is an Essel Group Company listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and on Luxemburg Stock Exchange, and is India's leading company in education segment with the fastest growing chain of K-12 schools (Mount Litera Zee Schools) and Asia’s No 1 chain of pre-schools (Kidzee) in its portfolio. The Company through its brand ‘Zee Institute of Media Arts’ (ZIMA), a TV and Film training institute, offers Certificate courses in Direction, Acting, Sound, Editing, Production and Cinematography. Another offering from the company, ‘Zee Institute of Creative Art’ (ZICA) is the nation's first full-fledged Classical and Digital Animation Training Academy that trains youth in classical 2D and modern 3D animation. MT Educare Ltd is a subsidiary of Zee Learn Ltd and is a market leader in Test Prep, Tutorials and Digital education with leading brands like Lakshya, Chitale classes, Robomate, MT Commerce etc. Liberium Global Resources Pvt Ltd is another subsidiary of Zee Learn Ltd and is an emerging player in the Manpower & Training segment.