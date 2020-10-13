WIPRO Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:59PM IST (1:29PM GMT)   NYSE:WIT(BSE:507685)(NSE:WIPRO)(NYSE:WIT) Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Under IFRS   East Brunswick, New Jersey, United States & Bangalore, Karnataka, India Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  

 

  • IT Services Revenue for the quarter grew by 3.7% QoQ
  • Board approves buy back of Rs 95 billion

 
Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020:

  • Gross Revenue was Rs 151.1 billion ($2.1 billion1), an increase of 1.4% QoQ and a decrease of 0.1% YoY
  • IT Services Segment Revenue was at $1,992.4 million, an increase of 3.7% QoQ
  • Non-GAAP2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 2.0% QoQ
  • IT Services Operating Margin3 for the quarter was at 19.2%, an expansion of 0.2% QoQ and 1.1%YoY
  • Net Income for the quarter was Rs 24.7 billion ($335.3 million1), a decrease of 3.4% YoY
  • Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 4.33 ($0.061), an increase of 0.7% YoY
  • Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 44.1 billion ($600.1 million1), which is 179.0% of Net Income

 
Performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2020
 
Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We had an excellent quarter with growth in revenues, expansion of margins and robust cash generation. I am very excited about the opportunities that are ahead of us and encouraged by the acceleration in business momentum we have seen this quarter. Our strategy is to focus on growth in prioritized sectors & markets led by vertical solution offerings.”
 
Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “It was another quarter of strong performance on margins and cash flows. We improved on several operating parameters to deliver margin expansion of 0.2% to 19.2% in the IT Services segment. Our Free Cash Flows as a percentage of Net Income for the first half was at 160.7% of Net income. The announcement to buyback equity shares is part of our philosophy to deliver consistent returns to shareholders.”
 
Outlook for the quarter ending December 31, 2020

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,022 million to $2,062 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1.5% to 3.5%.
 
* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.31, Euro/USD at 1.18, AUD/USD at 0.72, USD/INR at 73.84 and CAD/USD at 0.75 
 
Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors approved a buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the company of up to 237.5 million equity shares of Rs 2 each (representing 4.16% of total paid up equity capital) from the shareholders of the company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer. The buyback price is Rs 400 ($5.41) per equity share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 95 billion ($1.3 billion1).
 
IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:
 

  • A US-based multinational food manufacturing company has selected Wipro as the sole strategic partner for application support and maintenance globally. As part of the engagement, Wipro will simplify and transform the client’s application portfolio and help them develop new digital capabilities by leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions. In addition, Wipro will also drive end-to-end enterprise resource planning by rolling out SAP ECC for their acquired entity in Latin America to enable greater integration with the parent company.
  • Wipro has won a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from a large US-based healthcare payer to provide enrollment and billing services for individual health plans under the Affordable Care Act, leveraging Wipro’s digital platform and digital operations services.
  • Wipro has secured a contract from a leading US-based healthcare technology company to transform its healthcare system by providing application development and support, quality engineering, and production engineering services.
  • Wipro has won a strategic, multi-year managed services contract from a leading US-based manufacturing company to transform its entire procure to pay operations, leveraging Wipro HOLMES® solutions such as Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Contract Intelligence and Order digitization. 

 
Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:
 

  • Wipro has been awarded a multi-year contract as a transformation partner for Cynergy Bank, a UK Bank specialised in serving the financial needs of property and commercial business owners. Wipro will leverage its core capabilities, IP, partnerships, Wipro ventures and best practices to comprehensively manage and transform the Bank’s IT Infrastructure and Security operations as part of this IT co-source engagement. Wipro has also been chosen as the prime partner to deliver digital transformation at the Bank, thereby realising the Bank’s future vision and architectural roadmap leveraging Wipro Digital, Designit, Topcoder and NewAgeEcosystem.
  • Wipro and Designit have been selected by a regional water authority in Asia Pacific to transform their customer experience, workflow, case management and IoT analytics platforms. The integrated solution, built on Microsoft Azure, will provide a common platform for data acquisition and visualization, device management, and interface with other IT and third party agencies/ systems. It will also support new IoT devices to implement various dam safety and water monitoring measures.
  • A leading semiconductor manufacturer has awarded Wipro a turnkey silicon development contract for its 5G wireless infrastructure and Automotive Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Wipro’s strong expertise in very large-scale integration (VLSI) and firmware domain will help the customer develop variants of the product for different market segments and accelerate their time-to-market.
  • A global bank has chosen Designit, a Wipro company, to support a new startup business focused on small and medium-sized enterprises leveraging strategic design, logistics & operations management, data analysis, and growth strategy consultancy services.

 
Partner and Analyst Recognition
 

  • Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: RPA Service Providers in Healthcare, Q3 2020
  • Wipro is a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessments for Banking BPS, Cloud-Native Application Development Services, Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) 2020
  • Wipro is named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessments on Digital Workplace Services, Data and Analytics Services 2020
  • Wipro has been positioned a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Security Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46235320 – Sep 2020)
  • Wipro has been positioned a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Improvement Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US45658220 – Sep 2020)
  • Wipro has been positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Intelligence Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46844820 – Sep 2020)
  • Wipro is rated as a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners quadrant report for the U.K. and U.S. 2020, in multiple quadrants.
  • Wipro is rated as a Leader in ISG Provider LensTM Microsoft Ecosystem U.S. 2020
  • Wipro was named as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America, Mark Ray et al., 9 Jun 2020

State of Intelligent Enterprises Report
A Wipro study finds 95% of business leaders consider AI critical, yet only 17% leverage it across their organization. The ‘State of Intelligent Enterprises’ report examines the current landscape and shows the challenges and the driving factors for businesses to become truly intelligent enterprises.
 
IT Products
 

  • IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.7 billion ($23.0 million1)
  • IT Products Segment Results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.3 billion ($4.1 million1)

 
India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)
 

  • India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2.1 billion ($28.8 million1)
  • India SRE Segment Results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.1 billion ($1.6 million1)

 
Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.
 
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.
 
The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.
 
This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.
 
Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIPRO1310.

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited
 
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements
 
The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.
 
Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
 

  1. For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 73.54, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2020. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was US$1= Rs 74.12
  2. Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period
  3. IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
               
      As at March 31, 2020   As at September 30, 2020
               Convenience translation into US dollar in millions Refer footnote 1
ASSETS              
Goodwill     131,012   135,137   1,838
Intangible assets     16,362   15,347   209
Property, plant and equipment     81,120   81,984   1,115
Right-of-Use assets     16,748   14,943   203
Financial assets              
Derivative assets       14    ^
Investments     9,302   8,363   114
Trade receivables     6,049   6,011   82
Other financial assets     5,881   6,720   91
Investments accounted for using the equity method     1,383   1,374   19
Deferred tax assets     6,005   1,437   20
Non-current tax assets     11,414   13,446   183
Other non-current assets     11,935   11,192   152
Total non-current assets     297,211   295,968   4,026
Inventories     1,865   1,311   18
Financial assets              
Derivative assets     3,025   3,200   44
Investments     189,635   258,129   3,510
Cash and cash equivalents     144,499   152,423   2,073
Trade receivables     104,474   89,541   1,217
Unbilled receivables     25,209   23,884   324
Other financial assets     8,614   10,893   148
Contract assets     17,143   15,492   211
Current tax assets     2,882   2,294   31
Other current assets     22,505   22,080   300
Total current assets     519,851   579,247   7,876
               
TOTAL ASSETS     817,062   875,215   11,902
               
EQUITY              
Share capital     11,427   11,430   155
Share premium     1,275   1,711   23
Retained earnings     476,103   517,217   7,033
Share-based payment reserve     1,550   1,747   24
SEZ Re-investment reserve     43,804   51,437   699
Other components of equity     23,299   29,008   395
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company     557,458   612,550   8,329
Non-controlling interest     1,875   1,201   16
TOTAL EQUITY     559,333   613,751   8,345
               
LIABILITIES              
Financial liabilities              
Loans and borrowings     4,840   225   3
Derivative liabilities     138   13    ^
Lease liabilities     12,638   12,320   168
Other financial liabilities     151   657   9
Deferred tax liabilities     2,825   3,067   42
Non-current tax liabilities     13,205   12,186   166
Other non-current liabilities     7,537   7,320   100
Provisions     2   1    ^
 Total non-current liabilities     41,336   35,789   488
Financial liabilities              
Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts     73,202   74,293   1,010
Derivative liabilities     7,231   1,732   24
Trade payables and accrued expenses     78,129   82,023   1,115
Lease liabilities     6,560   7,286   99
Other financial liabilities     899   1,151   16
Contract liabilities     18,775   19,427   264
Current tax liabilities     11,731   14,531   198
Other current liabilities     19,254   24,445   332
Provisions     612   787   11
Total current liabilities     216,393   225,675   3,069
TOTAL LIABILITIES     257,729   261,464   3,557
               
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES     817,062   875,215   11,902
^ Value is less than 1              

 
 
 
 

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated)
                           
      Three months ended September 30,   Six months ended September 30,
      2019   2020   2020   2019   2020   2020
               Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1		            Convenience translation into US dollar in millions
Refer footnote 1
Revenues     151,256   151,145   2,055   298,417   300,276   4,083
Cost of revenues     (108,006)   (105,387)   (1,433)   (212,279)   (209,087)   (2,843)
Gross profit     43,250   45,758   622   86,138   91,189   1,240
                           
Selling and marketing expenses     (10,629)   (9,606)   (132)   (21,582)   (19,395)   (264)
General and administrative expenses     (6,527)   (8,177)   (111)   (14,646)   (18,183)   (247)
Foreign exchange gains     591   338   5   1,449   1,543   21
Other operating income/(loss), net     50   (178)   (2)   749   (81)   (1)
Results from operating activities     26,735   28,135   382   52,108   55,073   749
                           
Finance expenses     (2,247)   (1,267)   (17)   (3,831)   (2,566)   (35)
Finance and other income     6,857   5,209   71   13,804   10,490   143
Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method     (2)   (6)    ^   (18)   25    ^
Profit before tax     31,343   32,071   436   62,063   63,022   857
Income tax expense     (5,731)   (7,228)   (98)   (12,430)   (14,066)   (191)
Profit for the period     25,612   24,843   338   49,633   48,956   666
                           
Profit attributable to:                          
Equity holders of the Company     25,526   24,656   335   49,400   48,558   661
Non-controlling interest     86   187   3   233   398   5
Profit for the period     25,612   24,843   338   49,633   48,956   666
                           
Earnings per equity share:                          
Attributable to equity holders of the Company                          
Basic     4.30   4.33   0.06   8.27   8.53   0.12
Diluted     4.29   4.32   0.06   8.25   8.51   0.12
                           
Weighted average number of equity shares                          
used in computing earnings per equity share                          
Basic     5,936,393,069   5,694,035,551   5,694,035,551   5,975,454,269   5,693,689,502   5,693,689,502
Diluted     5,948,113,661   5,706,874,339   5,706,874,339   5,986,683,086   5,705,850,555   5,705,850,555
^ Value is less than 1                          

  
Additional Information:
 

Particulars Three months ended Six months ended Year ended
September
30, 2020		 June
30, 2020		 September
30, 2019		 September
30, 2020		 September
30, 2019		 March
31, 2020
Audited  Audited  Audited  Audited  Audited  Audited
Revenue            
IT Services            
   BFSI 45,995 44,828 45,760 90,823 91,155 184,457
Health BU 20,294 19,760 18,981 40,054 37,852 78,240
   CBU 23,927 23,179 23,530 47,106 45,896 97,008
   ENU 18,990 19,279 18,888 38,269 37,320 76,443
TECH 18,478 19,670 19,148 38,148 37,808 75,895
MFG 12,175 11,820 11,886 23,995 23,222 48,158
   COMM 7,822 7,420 8,368 15,242 16,822 33,840
Total of IT Services 147,681 145,956 146,561 293,637 290,075 594,041
IT Products 1,691 2,258 3,233 3,949 5,642 11,010
ISRE 2,119 2,117 2,069 4,236 4,212 8,400
Reconciling Items (8) 5 (16) (3) (63) (50)
Total Revenue 151,483 150,336 151,847 301,819 299,866 613,401
             
Other operating income/(loss), net            
IT Services (178) 97 50 (81) 749 1,144
Total Other operating income/(loss), net (178) 97 50 (81) 749 1,144
             
Segment Result            
IT Services            
   BFSI 9,209 8,517 8,407 17,726 17,742 34,132
Health BU 4,005 2,728 2,863 6,733 5,792 12,027
   CBU 5,507 4,419 3,952 9,926 7,458 16,729
   ENU 3,329 3,569 3,084 6,898 5,280 12,176
TECH 2,632 4,167 3,624 6,799 7,150 14,312
MFG 2,379 2,228 2,439 4,607 4,531 9,252
   COMM 1,320 891 1,044 2,211 2,562 5,336
   Unallocated 148 1,206 1,044 1,354 1,764 2,577
Other operating income/(loss), net (178) 97 50 (81) 749 1,144
Total of IT Services 28,351 27,822 26,507 56,173 53,028 107,685
IT Products (300) 124 149 (176) (258) (282)
ISRE 114 (100) (177) 14 (813) (1,822)
Reconciling Items (30) (908) 256 (938) 151 149
Total 28,135 26,938 26,735 55,073 52,108 105,730
Finance Expense (1,267) (1,299) (2,247) (2,566) (3,831) (7,328)
Finance and Other Income 5,209 5,281 6,857 10,490 13,804 24,081
Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (6) 31 (2) 25 (18) 29
Profit before tax 32,071 30,951 31,343 63,022 62,063 122,512

 
The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).
 
IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.
 
The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business unit (Health BU), Consumer Business unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.
 
IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.
 
India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by the Government of India and/ or any State Governments.
 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($Mn)
 
                             Three Months ended September 30, 2020
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                        $ 1992.4
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                              $ (32.9) 
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on       $ 1959.5
previous quarter exchange rates                   
 
                             Three Months ended September 30, 2020
IT Services Revenue as per IFRS                                                         $ 1992.4
Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement                               $  (12.9)
Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on       $  1979.5
exchange rates of comparable period in previous year      
 

