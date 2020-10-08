ThinkPalm Technologies, a leading Product Engineering and Software Development company has been recognized among India’s 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. ThinkPalm has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work from among 852 other organizations this year, with over 4,59,386 women employees across various industries. Apart from this achievement, in the month of July 2020, ThinkPalm was announced to be among the top 50 Great Midsize workplaces and was also honored with The Great Place To Work Certification for the fourth consecutive time this year.

What makes ThinkPalm a great workplace for women?

The Great Place to Work® Institute had taken into account various factors that organizations followed in designing an inclusive workplace experience. With over 39% of women employees in the organisation, ThinkPalm received more than 70% positive feedback on Trust Index women employee survey, thus meeting the eligibility criteria for the recognition. What made ThinkPalm stand out with the other top 99 organizations was practise of gender parity on key factors that impact an employee's perception of a great workplace, the people practices specific to women employees and involvement of women across all hierarchical levels in the organization.

For ThinkPalm, gender diversity and inclusion has been a winning factor with sincere intent and commitment towards creating an egalitarian workplace. The organization built up an equitable environment where fairness has always been a bedrock, making ThinkPalm a workplace truly desirable by women employees.

As part of a broader diversity effort, ThinkPalm Technologies has made significant advancement in their quest for gender parity over the years. They have established effective hiring and retention practices that are aimed at improving and incentivizing all aspects of the employee experience. To create a more flexible and empowering environment, ThinkPalm has encouraged employee-friendly and family-friendly work policies. As a company with over 450 employees, ThinkPalm has helped cultivate a community of supportive peers and has fulfilled the aspirations of employees looking to balance their work and personal life better. The Senior Management team makes sure that female employees are respected and holds a strong say in the organization, through internal networking forums such as Sakhi, The Employee Welfare Council, and The Women Harassment Prevention Committee. These forums have played a significant role in empowering women by addressing women issues proactively, as well as by promoting women’s interests. Apart from prioritizing women’s safety through various measures; such as allotment of transportation facilities and formulating women harassment prevention committee, ThinkPalm has also succeeded in providing a progressive work environment that strongly focuses on their career development.



“39% of our employees are women! Our decision to move towards gender equality has made us productive, innovative and successful,” states Sangeetha Sreekumar, Assistant General Manager – HR, ThinkPalm Technologies.



“It's a great honor and privilege for ThinkPalm to be recognized as one among India’s 100 Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work® Institute! For us, a diverse and inclusive workplace where all team members are valued and accepted is the key to success! Not only have we articulated the concept but have also practiced and sustained it for the past several years. Our achievements have helped validate the fact that employee satisfaction and engagement are a priority at ThinkPalm; it has not only contributed towards enabling employees to move up the career ladder but has tremendously helped us create happiness at workplace, connect better and satisfy our customers,” Manoj K.P, Founder Director & Chief Executive Officer, ThinkPalm Technologies.

About ThinkPalm Technologies

ThinkPalm is a Product Engineering and Software Development company, equipped with a holistic approach and diverse industry expertise in Mobile and Web application development, Enterprise application development, Telecom IT services and the Internet of Things (IoT) Services. ThinkPalm also enables companies to become data-driven and competitive with Artificial Intelligence services, Robotic process automation and Big data. With nearly a decade of expertise in these domains, ThinkPalm develops innovative solutions that help improve business outcomes and empower operational efficiencies.



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for identifying, creating and maintaining high-performance, high-trust culture workplace practices. Acknowledged as the ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment, Great Place to Work® evaluates workplaces entirely based on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organization. No individual or jury can influence or determine the results of the assessment. Every year, over 10,000 organizations from 60 countries, across more than 20 industries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.