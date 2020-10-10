TECNO Mobile
|
TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand that has a track record of introducing innovative products with premium features in the mid-budget segment, today launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with a 64 MP Quad camera set-up and the game-changing Eye Auto Focus feature to provide a stellar photography experience to category consumers. The smartphone will effectively allow photography enthusiasts to take pro-quality photographs. The smartphone’s excellent camera ability will allow TECNO to gain a firm foothold in India’s mid-budget smartphone market and command substantial market share in the Aspirational Bharat.
The introduction of TECNO CAMON 16 will further redefine the mid-budget smartphone segment. The new camera modules supplemented by the automatic eye- focusing technology will bring unprecedented clear photography experiences for users. TECNO’s CAMON 2020 smartphone range earmark the era of higher camera pixels, premium AI-enabled Ultra Night lens powered by TAIVOS™ (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology and human eye tracking feature for sharper focus at an incredibly affordable price points that will set new standards for competition in the segment.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “With TECNO’s CAMON portfolio, we are constantly pushing the boundary to make cutting-edge mobile camera technology available to everyone at a competitive price. Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform users photography experience. CAMON 16 launch continues to be part of our “For India” approach that aims to disrupt the mid-budget segment with products customized to cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. We are launching this product in India first before other countries. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z consumers, TECNO CAMON 16 pioneers the most affordable ‘64MP Quad cam with Auto Eye Focus feature in the under-11K segment. We are confident that with this new festive product portfolio, we will amaze the consumer and consolidate our brand position in the Indian smartphone market.”
TECNO CAMON 16 will be available in two colour variants: Cloud White and Purist Blue.
Key USP’s of CAMON 16:
TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. Upholding the brand essence of “Expect More”, TECNO is committed to giving the masses access to latest technology at accessible prices, allowing the consumers to reach beyond their current limitations and uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations across a product portfolio. TECNO is a major global player with presence in around 60 emerging markets across the world. It is also the global Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com; https://tecno-mobile.in/home/#/
|
Neeru Rajpal,
|
Himanshu Gakhar,
|Image Caption : TECNO CAMON 16 Flipkart Sale
|click for high-res image