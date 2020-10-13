SIVA (formerly known as Syndicate) is a R&D driven and Quality focused manufacturer of RFID Labels & Tags and has been supplying precision manufactured FASTags to the industry since 2017.

SIVA manufactures 100% of its FASTags inhouse at its state-of-the-art facility in Goa and has invested further to increase production capacity.

Unlike many who procure FASTags from overseas, SIVA has focused on 100% quality by controlling all aspects of production. From antenna production to chip bonding to RFID converting to Variable data printing & encoding, all is done inhouse.

Today, SIVA supplies precision manufactured FASTags, just-in-time, to some of the leading financial institutions in India.

SIVA’s focus on R&D ensured choosing of raw materials of the highest quality and all the data handling is done securely with no data exported overseas.

SIVA is fully committed to FASTags and reaches out to all Companies/Financial institutions to support the MAKE IN INDIA initiative, by demanding a FASTag made 100% in India.

Quality FASTags, Made with Pride, 100% in India

www.sivaiot.co