Shiv Nadar University (SNU), India’s leading multidisciplinary and research-focused university, and an ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) as chosen by the Government of India, has established the Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systèmes Centre of Excellence (SDC). The SDC, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes, is for research, innovation, design and entrepreneurship, and is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of multidisciplinary education at SNU in a way that prepares students to develop products or services and be better equipped for opportunities across industries in the new global economy.



The SDC is a physical lab with a virtual extension, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, that covers key aspects of product design and business analytics to inculcate design and experience thinking among students in the product development journey. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables students to undergo a thorough process involving social listening, market analysis, product benchmarking, feasibility assessment, etc. to develop real products or services. Along with Engineering Design and Business Analytics, a recent focus of the platform has been on Predictive Sciences for drug discovery & systems biology analysis.



Dr. Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, said: “The SNU-Dassault Center (SDC) underlines our emphasis on fostering research and innovation to develop real-life, sustainable solutions of the 21st Century. We promote project-based learning at SNU, and SDC is a big step in that direction. We’re delighted to partner with Dassault Systèmes and collaborate with their great team to bring these mind-boggling technologies to our incredible students and faculty. I am looking forward to the output from this Center of Excellence in Design and Innovation, with ‘design thinking’ processes i.e. user experience at its core. This is a new height of academia-industry partnership in the country.”



The SDC will help students gain advanced skills such as mathematical modeling for behavior simulation, performance validation, manufacturability and maintainability studies. It will also provide dedicated training courses for various aspects such as design, manufacturability, maintainability, business processes, ideation etc., and students will get to work on research projects from industry and research institutes for greater exposure to best global, industry practices.



“As a company, we are committed to inspire, nurture and develop the workforce of the future in India in technologies that matter in the domain of manufacturing, infrastructure and life sciences. Tomorrow’s innovations in these sectors will be based on the user experience and therefore design thinking in today’s engineers keeping the human experience at the center is critical,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes. “Our association with SNU will further strengthen the common goal to empower students in multidisciplinary domains of engineering and biotechnology.”



Subject matter experts and global teams from Dassault Systèmes will provide focused trainings to enhance learning for Undergraduate, Post-Graduate and Ph.D. students on design, multi-disciplinary engineering, manufacturing, information intelligence and program governance, leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

About Shiv Nadar University, National Capital Region (NCR)

Shiv Nadar University (www.snu.edu.in) is a student-centric, multidisciplinary and research-focused University offering a wide range of academic programs at the Undergraduate, Master's and Doctoral levels. The University was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The University is in the quest to become a globally acclaimed center for learning and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the University consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from ranked universities all over the world.

Shiv Nadar University has recently been selected as one of the ten private ‘Institutions of Eminence’ by the Government. In the NIRF (Government’s National Institutional Ranking Framework), the University has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list, and its score has been rising steadily. In NIRF-2020, it ranked 56 in the 'University' category. Shiv Nadar University has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council), valid for a period of five years from 26 November 2019. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com



