Dropping Fertility rates in Maharashtra is a concern now, in 2005 Maharashtra used to have a fertility rate of 2.8 which has gradually come down to 1.7 in 2020. Generally, a level of 2.1 replacement rate is required to maintain the equilibrium in the population with ratio of 1:1, but Maharashtra is now staring at a new problem of Infertility among men and women of the state.
The total fertility rate, which is the number of children who would be born per woman if she were to pass through the child bearing years bearing children according to a current schedule of age-specific fertility rates, has declined from 3.9 in 1990s to 2.3 in 2013. It is estimated that while female factor accounts for 40-50% of infertility among couples, infertility attributable to male factors is on the rise and constitutes 40 -45%.
On the occasion of the launch of Oasis Fertility at Pune, Mr Shravan Hardikar – Chief Guest for the occasion and Commissioner of PCMC congratulated the whole team and said that “It’s the need of the hour, there are so many infertile couples who have been dreaming of parenthood. I am sure with expert doctors like Dr Nilesh at Oasis Fertility the dreams of these people will now be a reality in Pune.”
Ms Sindhu Tai, who is a popular social activist in Pune and affectionately called as mother of orphans had sent a beautiful video message congratulating the entire Oasis Fertility team and said that “Oasis means a fertile spot in the desert where the water is found, likewise Oasis Fertility in Wakad is going to be the hope for all infertile couples of Pune from now on.”
Guests of honor both Mr Sailesh Balkawade Superintendent of police Kolhapur and Mrs Kadambari Balkawade Municipal Commissioner of Kolhapur congratulated the entire team of Oasis and wished them best of luck.
Talking on the occasion of the launch of Oasis Fertility at Pune, Dr Durga G Rao, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Oasis Fertility stated that “One of the main reasons for starting a Fertility Centre in Pune is just not giving another option for the infertile couple but to give an evidence based ethical transparent and protocol based treatments to the couple. We at Oasis strongly follow the clinical protocols and algorithm coupled with cutting edge, latest technology in treating the patient thereby ensuring a higher success rates.”
Adding to this Dr Durga also stressed on the fact about the timing of decision to visit a fertility centre is of utmost importance.
“Many couples delay the start of treatment, it is of utmost importance that the couple who have already crossed 30 and have not conceived naturally after trying for year, they need to take help of Assisted Reproductive Technologies, the sooner the better for best clinical outcomes.”
Through advanced treatments like PGS, Vetrification, micro-TESE success rates can be improved. At Oasis we treat a lot of couples with history of failed IVF and successfully offer better pregnancy rates. Well trained experienced team with state of ART facilities have helped oasis successfully offer advance treatments all under one roof at Oasis.
He also added that, “To make things even worse, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), tuberculosis, and pelvic infections have been on a rise. The global prevalence of PCOS ranges between 5-10%. However, the prevalence is Indian subcontinent has been estimated to be between 4 to 25% in various studies. Adding to this The prevalence of smoking among Indian men is around 48%, which is way higher than that in the UK and the US. Smoking is known to lower the sperm count, motility as well as function.”
