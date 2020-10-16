The Prestige Group

The 5 th edition of Keys 2020 will take place from 16 – 18 October, 2020

For the first time, a virtual expo is also being organised for the benefit of prospective home buyers who choose not to travel to the venues

KEYS 2020, the 5th edition of South India’s biggest residential property expo. The six-city expo is being held from 16 – 18 October, 2020, from 10am to 8pm. ​There’s reason to rejoice for home buyers looking for properties across South India. Undeterred by the myriad challenges of the pandemic world, Prestige Group today unveiled Prestige Group has been at the forefront of adapting to the new normal. This year, the annual housing expo is being held, not only at Prestige Headquarters, namely Prestige Falcon Towers as well as at the Prestige marketing offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Goa, but also online for the benefit of prospective home buyers who choose not to travel to the venues. Your dream home at the best possible price is now just a click away!



Venues for KEYS 2020

Prestige Falcon Towers, Brunton Road, Bengaluru

Prestige Whitefield Office, Bengaluru

Site marketing offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Goa

You can also register for the virtual expo at: https://www.prestigeconstructions.com/keys-2020/

Commenting on this year’s special efforts, Ms. Uzma Irfan – Director, Prestige Group said, “2020 has been a year fraught with challenges. With our daily lives changing on so many levels, people have started consciously rethinking their living spaces. At Prestige, we are committed to seek solutions and pave the way for a sustainable recovery. This is the time to ‘Think ahead, live ahead’ and KEYS 2020 is an earnest endeavour in that direction. Given the varying needs of different individuals and families, we have attempted to cater to everyone, with a range of options and offers. From the finest ready-to-move-in to under-construction apartments and villas, from mid-segment to ultra-luxury categories across India’s best locations, we have it all! Home buyers will be delighted to find their dream homes at attractive prices, together with never-before schemes. Given the overwhelming response to last year’s maiden attempt at expanding to five cities, KEYS 2020 hopes to cater to a wider range of clientele. Furthermore, the virtual expo is an exciting addition that opens up a world of new possibilities.”

About KEYS 2020 At KEYS 2020, all projects are either RERA Registered or O.C. received. There is a home for every budget, with prices starting from INR 27 lacs. There are several attractive schemes, such as ‘Claim Your EMI Ready Properties’, ‘25:75 Advantage’, ‘Claim Your Interest’ and ‘New Launches EMI Holiday’ for select properties at the expo. Not to forget, the bonus offers – Amazon gift vouchers, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 and two KIA Sonets!



About Prestige Group Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business models across the Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India. As of 31 March 2020, the Group has completed 247 projects with developable area of 134 mn sft and has 45 ongoing projects across segments, with total developable area of 52 mn sft. Further it has 57 mn sft under planning and holds a land bank with potential developable area of over 27 mn sft. The company has been graded CRISIL



DA1 by CRISIL and also enjoys credit rating of ICRA A+. The consolidated turnover of the company for the year ended March 31, 2020 is INR 82433 Mn. Website – www.prestigeconstructions.com

