There’s reason to rejoice for home buyers looking for properties across South India. Undeterred by the myriad challenges of the pandemic world, Prestige Group today unveiled KEYS 2020, the 5th edition of South India’s biggest residential property expo. The six-city expo is being held from 16 – 18 October, 2020, from 10am to 8pm.
Prestige Group has been at the forefront of adapting to the new normal. This year, the annual housing expo is being held, not only at Prestige Headquarters, namely Prestige Falcon Towers as well as at the Prestige marketing offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Goa, but also online for the benefit of prospective home buyers who choose not to travel to the venues. Your dream home at the best possible price is now just a click away!
At KEYS 2020, all projects are either RERA Registered or O.C. received. There is a home for every budget, with prices starting from INR 27 lacs. There are several attractive schemes, such as ‘Claim Your EMI Ready Properties’, ‘25:75 Advantage’, ‘Claim Your Interest’ and ‘New Launches EMI Holiday’ for select properties at the expo. Not to forget, the bonus offers – Amazon gift vouchers, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000 and two KIA Sonets!
Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development. It has diversified business models across the Residential, Office, Retail, and Hospitality segments with operations in 12 key locations in India. As of 31 March 2020, the Group has completed 247 projects with developable area of 134 mn sft and has 45 ongoing projects across segments, with total developable area of 52 mn sft. Further it has 57 mn sft under planning and holds a land bank with potential developable area of over 27 mn sft. The company has been graded CRISIL
