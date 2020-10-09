Sri Ramakrishna Hospital
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread fear in the world and pregnant women are no exception. However, there is no concrete evidence that states that pregnant women are more at risk than others. In most cases, they only reported mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. However, we can’t entirely rule out the possibility of risk. As a pregnant woman it’s better to take these precautions for the safety of the baby. However, if symptoms start showing, it’s important to immediately consult with your nearest gynecologist. Doctors can give precise advice on managing your pregnancy in these tough times and can suggest the best course of treatment (if you test positive or otherwise). For patients undergoing IVF treatment, most hospitals can arrange for a teleconsultation or have a specialist examine at home.
Precautions to Take
The most important thing is to not get stressed out, especially during the initial weeks. Taking long showers, meditating, or reading good books can help pregnant women relax their mind. Here are some additional precautions everyone should take to safeguard themselves:
Safety is the Priority
“Pregnant women should choose hospitals with comprehensive testing and treatment facilities for all issues related to fertility and childbirth under one roof. It’s important to choose a large multi-specialty hospital with healthcare specialists like Urologists, Endocrinologists, and more who can assist patients in case of emergencies,” says Dr. Lakshmi. M.S, ART Consultant at Sri Ramakrishna Hospitals. This way, patients need not visit multiple test centers and face the risk of coronavirus infection. Prenatal transmission through pregnancy has been disproven. Even if the mother has tested positive, she is not likely to pass it on to the fetus during prenatal development, so it is safe to undergo IVF treatment.
Better Safe than Sorry
New information about the coronavirus is being updated every day. The virus keeps evolving so its risks and effects are not fully known yet. It’s better to be safe than sorry, especially during pregnancy. Always consult a doctor regularly till childbirth. Major hospitals have enforced enhanced safety protocols for patients and medical professionals. They even offer outreach programs for safety. Check out the same with the neighborhood hospitals before choosing one. Wishing you the best for your pregnancy.
