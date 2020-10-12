South India's leading digital shop Oxygen has launched its brand new eCommerce website to serve the digital needs of Kerala.



Going out for shopping amid the pandemic is very difficult. Everyone loves to look at the digital products and know them closely before buying. In the current circumstances, this is extremely difficult and unsafe.



To overcome this situation, Oxygen Digital Shop has launched its brand new e-commerce website. It started operating from the first week of October. The website is already making waves in the digital community.



Oxygen Digital Shop is Kerala's most trusted digital shop, and they value the custom given by their long list of customers. To make shopping a wholesome experience, they have created a facility called 'Virtual Store'. By using this facility, one can interact with an authorised salesperson in a video call and choose the right product for them with comfort. The 'Virtual Store' option gives an almost realtime-shopping experience to everyone. All the orders are handled with extreme care and delivered fast to your doorsteps.



Oxygen Digital Shop has always put the customers first by understanding their needs in various ages and backgrounds. They are giving top-notch customer service in Malayalam too.



People are still wary of buying digital products online. But, Oxygen Digital Shop assures the quality of the products and sells only the original and branded items through their shops. They have a wide range of national and international brands available on their website.



The e-commerce website is extremely user friendly and easy to navigate. It gives the feeling of knowing the product in real with accurate product descriptions and pictures. It is equipped with a seamless checkout experience as well.



Oxygen Digital Shop has 26 outlets across Kerala and has served more than 20,00,000 happy customers. They are well known for their after-sales service. With 26 stores around, one can always find a place to service the products.



The CEO of the company, Mr. Shijo K Thomas said, “We are primarily passionate about technology. We wish to serve our customers with the best possible digital experiences and services, even during COVID 19. Our e-commerce website is a humble step towards this mission.”



Exciting offers are being announced as a part of the launch.



Links: https://oxygendigitalshop.com/

https://www.facebook.com/oxygendigitalshop/

https://www.instagram.com/oxygendigital.shop/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/oxygen-digital-shop/