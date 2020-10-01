Panasonic Life Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, announced the appointment of Mr. Tetsuyasu Kawamoto as the company’s Managing Director. Taking the reins from Mr. Vivek Sharma, who superannuated on 30th September 2020, in his new role, Mr. Kawamoto will be responsible for driving synergies and growth of all businesses under the Life Solutions umbrella comprising the Power Group, which includes Wiring Devices, Switchgears Wires, Cables & Tapes and Conduits; Lighting, Solar, Housing, Power Tools and Indoor Air Quality.



An industry veteran, Mr. Kawamoto comes with decades of experience across industries and has been associated with the Panasonic Group and in the ECM Business since 1991. Mr. Kawamoto has held the Power Business Unit head position at PLSIND during his first stint in India. In his second stint, as Joint Managing Director for manufacturing, he has spent close to three years at PLSIND guiding the organisation towards world-class manufacturing and technological capabilities. He has also played a very vital role in scaling up the capabilities by committing PLSIND’s investment in setting up a new manufacturing facility at Sri City in the state of Andhra Pradesh. With his deep understanding of manufacturing and a strong penchant towards sales and marketing, Mr. Kawamoto is looking forward to another exciting journey in his new role as the Managing Director of PLSIND.



On his appointment, Mr Tetsuyasu Kawamoto, Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Panasonic in India is one of the largest and successful Japanese and Indian collaborations that I have seen in my lifetime. As I move into my new role, I look forward to developing synergies between the various business verticals at Panasonic Life Solutions, while we grow and build our position as the unparalleled leaders in this Electric Construction Material (ECM) space. As a part of the new role, one of my key focus areas will be in lines with our company’s global vision, to make human life simpler, safer & comfortable, by enhancing the consumer experience for both our brands: Anchor and Panasonic, in the ECM Space.”

About Panasonic Life Solutions India



Established in 1963, Panasonic Life Solutions India (formerly known as Anchor Electricals), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. With a constantly expanding product range and growing market share, it is one of the leading manufacturers of electrical construction materials with presence across India. Its sales and operating profit are steadily growing and it concluded the last financial year with net sales of nearly INR 34 billion. Being a prominent player in the Indian electrical segment the company has about 35 domestic offices and 9500 employees.



Currently, the company’s 7 manufacturing units at 4 locations in India are manufacturing electrical appliances products, synonymous with quality. The company offers a wide spectrum of electrical solutions in consumer products ranging from Wires & Cables, Lighting, Solar power, Wiring Devices, Switchgears, Infrastructure and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

Website: https://lsin.panasonic.com/