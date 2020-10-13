Moecen, a global partner brand for HONOR CHOICE portfolio, today launched its brand new Earbuds – Moecen TWS Earbuds in India. The ergonomically designed Moecen True Wireless Earbuds are designed to integrate seamlessly with the unplugged and unstoppable lifestyle of today’s youth. Offering a great companionship, be it the morning workouts, office calls, virtual family get-togethers or evening binge sessions, the earbuds exhibit a pleasing mix of minimalistic design and premium performance at a pocket-friendly price.



Equipped with 55mAh earbud battery and 500mAh charging case battery, the Moecen TWS Earbuds give you upto 3 days of usage[1]. On a fully charged pair of earbuds, one can get upto 6 hours of music playback and the charging case, once fully charged, can provide three full charges for additional 18 hours of music playback. Each earbud is around 4.4g for the comfort of your ears and the compact 38.3g charging case is easy to carry around in a pocket or in a bag. Users will not have to worry about carrying an extra cable as the earbuds case support the same USB Type-C charging cable, which is use for charging the smartphone.



The Moecen TWS earbuds can freely switch between either of the left or right earbud. In order to use just one of the earbuds, users can simply remove the other without any need to manually switch it in the Bluetooth settings. Talking of using one earbud, both of them perform seamlessly on individual basis. Moreover, the Bluetooth pairing is as simple as taking out the earbuds from the charging case. Pairing mode is indicated by the white flash light on each earbuds. To enhance user experience, the Moecen TWS earbuds bring Touch Controls that let you easily play, pause, play the previous, play the next song, and answer, end, reject, cancel an outgoing call and quickly wake the voice assistant.



Coming to audio quality, the dual-microphone noise cancelling helps make speech delivery clearer and the finely tuned 7nm composite diaphragm speakers give an immersive sound experience and pleasant vocals. Further, the dual channel transmission technology based on Bluetooth 5.0 ensures the audio signal reaches both left and right earbuds at the same time, effectively reducing audio latency[2]. Built for the people who are always on-the-go, the TWS Earbuds are also IP54 certified[3]. Therefore, users will not have to worry about dust or splashes of rain during their everyday use.



The Moecen TWS Earbuds, with ergonomic design and great audio experience, will be available on Flipkart from 16th October, 2020 onwards during “The Big Billion Days” at a price of just INR 2,999. Flipkart early access members will be able to buy it starting from 15th October, 2020, 12:00PM onwards. Not just that, it will be sold at a special launch price of just INR 2,499, after an exciting discount of INR 500, during the Big Billion Days till stocks last. A 10% instant discount on using SBI Credit or Debit Card payment will be applicable here as well[4].

[1] Based on 8-hours of standard usage in a day. [2] Reduced latency to as low as 130ms – Data from Cosonic lab [3] Only the Earbuds have IP54 protection. The charging case does not have IP54 protection [4] Consumers, using an SBI Credit or Debit Card for payment will also get an additional 10% instant discount Consumers, using an SBI Credit or Debit Card for payment will also get an additional 10% instant discount



About Moecen



Moecen is a brand of HONOR`s global partner, which is introduced into HONOR CHOICE portfolio. Representing the “N”, HONOR CHOICE is a part of HONOR smart life eco-system. It involves teaming up with leading brands to conceptualize, design and develop products that will improve the daily lives of our consumers.

HONOR CHOICE products[1] go through a stringent process, from selecting the right category of product to product itself including several quality checks. Everything aimed at building an all-scenario seamless AI life for youth of the world.