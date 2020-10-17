Bajaj Finance Ltd.
With the festive season upon us, everyone is bound to have a number of small and big expenses lined up. And while the smaller spends may not put a dent in someone’s savings, it is the bigger expenses that may pose a hurdle if one doesn’t have the right planning and assistance in place.
With sizable funds of up to Rs.25 lakh in hand, customers can easily tick-off all items from their list of expenses. Additionally, as an existing customer one can get access to these funds within the same day* of approval.
Despite its unsecured nature, most personal loans have simple eligibility parameters and only need one to submit their basic documentation. Customers can get a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan if they meet the following parameters:
● Must be between 25 and 57 years of age
● Should be employed at a public/private or multinational company
● Must be an Indian citizen, residing in the country
Moreover, the documents required are also minimal:
Bajaj Finserv also offers the Flexi facility, making it even easier for one to manage and repay their personal loan. With this facility, one gets to pay interest only on the amount utilised from their total loan limit. Furthermore, one can pay interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenure, thus reducing their instalments by up to 45%*.
