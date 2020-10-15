Mamaearth, a toxin free personal care brand, announced its initiative #PlantGoodness with a commitment to plant saplings towards every order made on www.mamaearth.in and is set to plant one million trees in the next five years in this endeavour.

A brand that is built on the promise of Honest, Natural and Safe care, Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small choices that each one of us makes every day. Mamaearth has made these choices in their products that are made from the best of nature, have no toxins, no harmful chemicals, are animal cruelty free, and plastic positive. Further strengthening their brand purpose of “Goodness Inside”, they’re now looking to grow and sustain more than a million plants that will improve air quality, soil quality and even the ground water levels.

Mamaearth is looking towards setting a new benchmark in transparency through technology enabled solutions. Once an order is placed on the website, the brand commences the process of linking it to a newly planted sapling, through its partner SankalpTaru. After the sapling is linked to the order, the brand will share with the customers a picture of the sapling, it’s specie, along with its geo-tag for the consumers to easily track their plant. Through its partner, the brand will nurture the tree for the first 3 years after which the tree would be strong enough to self-sustain.

Commenting on the initiative, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO, Mamaearth said “We at Mamaearth strongly believe in our philosophy of Goodness inside and believe that we serve a bigger purpose with our brand, its offerings and all initiatives we undertake. Being toxin free and plastic positive were our first steps towards the betterment of our community. It was time for us to up the ante with our environmental initiative and hence we decided to pledge planting one million trees. What differentiates us from others is how we use technology to display honesty and transparency about the process and allow consumers to track their sapling. We commit to staying honest to our principles and consumers, hence connect with the millennials and the Gen Good.”

The brand purpose of Goodness Inside comes from what Mamaearth has stood for all along since its inception. It is also an environmentally conscious brand working towards the conservation of Mother Earth for future generations by recycling more plastic than they use. Their toxin-free products promise purity and natural goodness which is better not just for people but for the planet as well.

ABOUT MAMAEARTH

Founded by husband-wife duo Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with Madesafe certified products that offer 100% toxin-free & natural baby care, skincare, and hair care products. Driven by innovation and using the best of science and ayurveda, the brand caters to all personal care needs of young, aspirational and increasingly conscious Indian consumers.

In a short span of 4 years, Mamaearth has created a product portfolio of 120+ products packed with goodness inside, has reached over 2.5 million customers in 500 Indian cities, and is the fastest-growing FMCG start-up to hit 300 Cr run rate in India. Mamaearth products are available on www.mamaearth.in, major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart and over 4000 stores across the country.



ABOUT HONASA CONSUMER PVT LTD

Honasa Consumer Pvt Limited (HCPL), is a digital-first consumer brands company creating the FMCG conglomerate of the future. A company built on the values of Honesty, Natural ingredients and Safe care, HCPL caters to the needs of millennial consumers through innovative products, evolved propositions, direct to consumer marketing, and e-commerce fulfillment. Currently catering to over 500 cities in India with brands like Mamaearth & The Derma Co., HCPL is building an ecosystem that helps benefit the consumers and community at large. Backed by Sequoia Capital India, Fireside Ventures, Stellaris Venture Partners, and Sharrp Ventures, HCPL is set to become a billion-dollar FMCG conglomerate in the next 5 years — spread across the globe but connected through a digital center of excellence.