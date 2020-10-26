Lexington Soft, a provider of enterprise software solutions for Software Development, Testing & Quality has partnered with TestYantra, a global Software Testing Company providing independent software testing services to its clients. The partnership will enable the clients seeking to automate software testing, with comprehensive solutions through a combination of industry leading Test Automation & Performance Testing Tools coupled with world class Software Test Implementation Services.

“Time to Market constraints coupled with organizations pursuing Agile/DevOps methodologies necessitate automating software testing. TestYantra’s deep expertise with software testing services and test automation tools along with easy access to qualified resources, test infrastructure combined with Lexington Soft’s leading edge Test Automation solutions can ensure organizations meet their test automation goals and release schedules within budget,” Dinesh Dulipsingh, Managing Director, Lexington Soft Pvt. Ltd.

“Organizations drive forward with one goal – to gain an edge over its competitors in an ever-changing market. With state-of-the-art end to end enterprise solutions across DevOps, Test Automation and Security Testing on offer from Lexington Soft along with TestYantra’s expertise in software testing, we believe that organizations gain from our joint offerings in terms of cost, capability and technology. Our partnership would ensure organizations would be able to leverage our expertise to offer quality rich solutions to their customers,” Prasanna H, Director- QA, Test Yantra Software Solution.

About Lexington Soft

Lexington Soft is a provider of end-to-end enterprise DevOps solutions for software development, testing and quality. It currently services more than 300+ client accounts ranging from multi-billion-dollar Fortune 500 companies to Mid-Market firms with fewer than 50 employees. We partner leading technology providers whose award-winning solutions address the challenges faced by software R&D organizations to deliver high performing tested and secure software.

About TestYantra

Test Yantra (TY) is a specialist software provider in independent software verification and validation services across multiple domains and geographies. Our experience in delivering Testing solutions and services to diverse industries such as Telecom, BFSI, Retail E-commerce, Media & Entertainment and Travel has ensured track record of successful deliveries in Digital technologies such as Mobile, IoT, Cloud, Analytics and AI. We have the execution capabilities and confidence to adhere to the expectations in terms of technical as well as quality aspects. We have the right technological skills, domain knowledge and a rich experience in this field which is required to deliver a high-quality service.