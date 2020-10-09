The India Network, a platform for people from across the start-up spectrum to connect, collaborate and co-create, today announced that it has inked a one-of-a-kind strategic partnership with Bay Street Diary further advancing its strategy to expand and connect with entrepreneurs and mentors across India and Canada. Bay Street Diary has been on the forefront helping businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed by sharing their abundance of knowledge accumulated from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs through video & podcast interviews, blogs and partnership opportunities. This will facilitate India Network’s belief that ‘Geography must not be a constraint for anyone to succeed and grow’.



The agreement between India Network & Bay Street Diary entails the following scope of work:

Connecting entrepreneurs and business owners to opportunities and mentors in India and Canada

Partnering with like-minded individuals, organizations, companies and campuses and Governments.

Exploring and setting up specific themed incubators and accelerator programs and connect relevant folks in both countries

Setting up an Indo-Canadian immersion program for students, entrepreneurs, investors and government folks for them to get a broad overview with specific learnings on a planned trip in limited groups

Exploring options of helping companies and start-ups find JV partners

Provide internships or educational trips to either of the partnership countries for entrepreneurs and students looking to explore and build on international markets

Build an Indo-Canadian network of angel investors & mentors, enabling business owners and entrepreneurs to pitch their business plans and achievements for the purpose of raising growth capital and business development



Suneet Oberoi, Co-founder, Bay Street Diary said, “Through this JV between Bay Street Diary and India Network, we plan to open a box full of opportunities for entrepreneurs and business owners in Canada and India.”

He furthered, “Being an entrepreneur, (who is) well versed with the Indian and North American geographies, I believe there is an opportunity and potential between Canadian and Indian businesses, partnering on different fronts. This is exactly what our Joint Venture with India Network aims to achieve. We will work together in connecting like-minded entrepreneurs, businesses, investors, mentors, and in turn, create an ecosystem for the Indo-Canadian entrepreneurial community.”



Rahul Narvekar – Founder & CEO, India Network stated, “Happy to work with Suneet in building this Network on the ground in Bharat and Canada at the same time. I believe both countries can benefit from this partnership and I hope post pandemic we can take lots of young startup founders to Canada for a learning experience.”



Both parties are excited about this new partnership and the potential benefits it provides to the growing entrepreneurial community.

About India Network

The India Network spearheaded by Rahul Narvekar with Angel Investors like Narendra Firodia & Jital Shah – is a platform for people from across the Start-up spectrum to connect, with high focus on tier 2/ 3/ 4 /5 cities. A network where you can connect, collaborate and co-create, for we believe ‘Geography and language must not be a constraint for anyone to succeed and grow’. And not just entrepreneurs, this platform is also for mavericks, aspiring entrepreneurs, freelancers, artisans and students. Enabling the Start-up ecosystem as we connect them to Mentors and Investors across the country as also hosting business owners and influencers forming an integral part of our dynamic community. As a curated community of people who are positive, hungry for learning, helping the community, and wanting to make a dent in the universe.

The India Network has recently launched Startup Studio – India’s first local language incubator and accelerator programme as also India Angel Fund with specific focus on funding Women led startups. Within 30 days of launch they have invested in 3 women led startups: WYN Studio led by Souniya Khurana, IPHM led by Sneh Kulkarni and GOD Cafe led by Sheetal Bhatt.



About Bay Street Diary



Bay Street Diary is a platform for business owners and entrepreneurs. Their vision is to share their abundance of knowledge accumulated from seasoned and successful entrepreneurs through video & podcast interviews, blogs and partnership opportunities. Canada has become an exceptional place to start and grow a new business and Bay Street Diary is quickly becoming the most reliable place to learn how to do it successfully.



Understanding what it takes to execute ideas and various challenges faced by entrepreneurs at all levels, their mission is to help businesses and entrepreneurs succeed. By exposing them to the best knowledge and experience of the industry, they help businesses and entrepreneurs succeed in their ventures.



With a team of professionals to help entrepreneurs and business owners overcome day-to-day hurdles, Bay Street Diary offers the below services:

Professional Strategic Guidance

Raising Growth Capital

Business Plan Building

Providing Analytical Insight

Global Networking

Website: https://baystreetdiary.com/

