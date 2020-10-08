Darshan Lama, who was previously working with Expedia, driving their XR initiatives, has been appointed as the Chief Commercial officer by Question What’s Real™, an immersive technology upstart. In his new role, Darshan will be overseeing the objectives and implementation of all commercial strategies, leading programs, partnerships & project management along with supporting integrated sales & marketing activities at QWR.



Mr Suraj Ravi, CEO & Founder, QWR, said, “The value that Darshan brings to our team, is that of what manure does when a plant is maturing to a tree. We need strong branches, roots & trunk. Thank you Darshan for entrusting us.”

“It’s the amalgamation of Suraj’s vision for QWR and the sheer energy, dedication and the vast knowhow of the XR industry that he possesses got me excited. The nimble and agile nature of the operations and a clear path ahead in terms of what they want to achieve and my role in it sealed the deal,” shared Darshan Lama, CCO, Question What’s Real™ (QWR). He further added, “I’m very optimistic about the potential and future success of XR in redefining how human computer interaction will evolve. Spatial computing is the way forward and we are at the cusp of that transition wherein we are already seeing some real traction. This would open new doorways for our youth, in terms of immersive learning, entertainment, content creation and distribution, generating more jobs and further boosting our economy. And while everyone soon will be engulfed in this new epoch, I want to be riding this new wave instead of watching it from the shores.”



Darshan brings over 15 years’ experience in technology, AR, VR, customer support, sales, with expertise in XR Development & it’s real world applications. He has worked with some of the most well-known fortune 500 companies including AOL, Dell, Yahoo, Microsoft, Nestle & Expedia. An avid gamer, an aspiring speed-cuber, Darshan is an emerging tech enthusiast who wants to make the best of technology accessible and affordable for the masses in India.

About Question What's Real™



Question What's Real™ (QWR Interactive Solutions) is a young & emerging immersive technology upstart founded in 2017 by the tech visionary Suraj Ravi. Bootstrapped, with its headquarters in Mumbai, QWR aspires to be a revolutionary Indian brand committed towards global technological innovation & excellence. With the dream of bringing spatial computing to humanity by inventing & democratizing the next computer– the “Near-Eye Personal Computer”, QWR has built a long term plan for adoption of immersive technology at scale. The company has developed Made in India hyper-immersive technology products, which will lead to a paradigm shift in how digital India adopts immersive tech. QWR will soon be launching its flagship product AURL (first step towards Smart Eyewear) & VRone.™ (Cinematic 4K VR for all) in the market in 2020.



What makes QWR unique is that they are focussed to delivering on their promises, no matter how long or hard it is to get there. They understand that the way forward for the “Future of Everything” (Sorry WSJ) is the display itself. Reworking on human perception is no small feat that QWR believes that focusing on this technology and its applications is the need of the hour for a developing country that is going to be resurrected by its youth. Our focus on enriching the future workforce of the largest democracy is what sets us apart.