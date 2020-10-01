Ilantus Technologies announced the appointment of Arun Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer effective October 1st, 2020. He will also join the company’s board. Arun brings in 25+ years of experience in running global cybersecurity businesses, with a strong executive leadership background that spans general management, sales & marketing, revenue growth, service delivery and transformation.

Ilantus Technologies is a leader in the Identity & Access Management domain, backed by over two decades of extensive experience and deep insight gained from thousands of IAM implementations for some of the biggest brands in the world including Fortune 500 companies. Recognized by leading industry analysts Gartner & KuppingerCole, Ilantus’ solutions are known for innovation and simplicity.

“Ilantus has an impressive global clientele, an innovative and differentiated product offering, a consultative, partnership-oriented growth mindset, and an amazing group of highly talented and motivated cybersecurity professionals,” commented Arun Singh on his appointment as CEO and Board Member. “The Identity and Access Management (IAM) market continues to grow at a rapid pace globally and Ilantus is uniquely positioned to present a cloud native, risk aware, all-in-one IAM solution that can be deployed quickly to help clients improve end-user experience, increase productivity, and enhance regulatory compliance.”

Arun is joining Ilantus from his successful endeavor at Ernst & Young LLP where he was the Principal and Americas Advisory Risk Leader for Cybersecurity. At EY, he led numerous consulting and managed services engagements for clients globally and built Cybersecurity-as-a-Service offerings to grow business. Prior to that, he was the Managing Director & Global Leader for Managed Security Business at Accenture LLP and worked at Wipro Technologies as their Global Business Head for Enterprise Security Solutions. He has also had successful stints at Infosys and HCL Technologies.

Arun succeeds Binod Singh, the Founder – President and CEO of Ilantus Technologies. Binod has led Ilantus to great heights with his astute leadership and business acumen – He will continue as Chairman of the board and President and now work on providing the company long-term direction and mentoring. He started the company in 2002 and has successfully established Ilantus as a global leader in the Identity and Access Management space. With his immense knowledge in the IAM domain, he has been instrumental in building the most comprehensive Identity Management products packed with exceptional features that cater to the needs of every industry vertical with simplicity and cost-efficiency leading to massive user adoption rates.

Binod remarked, “Ilantus carries a legacy of 22 years of passion in Identity and Access Management. Arun shares the same passion and values. His illustrious career and the respect he has garnered in the IT fraternity will go a long way in elevating Ilantus to greater heights.”

