Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the receipt of NVIDIA DGX A100 to be installed at the Central Computing Facility systems for students, from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science. With this, IITJ becomes the first Indian customer & recipient of this industry leading AI Supercomputer. The DGX A100 infrastructure will be combined with every department and curriculum at IIT Jodhpur, with Machine Learning as a major part of it.



NVIDIA DGX A100 is the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world’s first 5 petaFLOPS AI system. NVIDIA DGX A100 features the world’s most advanced accelerator, the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, enabling enterprises to consolidate training, inference, and analytics into a unified, easy-to-deploy AI infrastructure that includes direct access to NVIDIA AI experts.



IIT Jodhpur has a strong history of fundamental research, focused on Biosciences/Bioengineering, Healthcare, Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Physics and Smart Healthcare. The addition of DGX A100 systems to the facility will facilitate the 96 projects research projects currently underway at IITJ. Students from the recently launched AI and Data Science curriculum in BTech will be the core users of the machine. The objective of installing DGX A100 is to target and facilitate projects around AI, ML, Computer Vision, IoT, Sensors, Control Systems, Autonomous systems, Cyber Physical Systems, Robotics, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Bioinformatics, Drug Discovery, Data Analysis, and many others.



“AI has the potential to solve some of humanity’s greatest and most complex problems. However, with ever increasing big data and the need for faster time to discovery, AI infrastructure is critical to success. NVIDIA’s DGX A100 systems will greatly augment our AI supercomputing Facility and bring to our students & research partners the very best AI technology to help them succeed and be the best in the industry” Prof. Shantanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.



“The fundamental research IIT Jodhpur is engaged in will help solve the everyday challenges of 1.3 Billion Indians. We congratulate IIT Jodhpur on being our first DGX A100 customer in India and believe that these systems, as part of their AI CoE, will help them find the fastest time to solution in AI Research,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA.

About NVIDIA

