The Working Mother Research Institute (WMRI), in partnership with the Avtar Group, India’s leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has awarded Encore’s India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), two awards honoring diversity and inclusion at the workplace.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar, said, “The half-decade long journey of Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), which took us through the deepest alleys of corporate diversity statistics, has indeed been a revelation. From seeing substantial increase in women’s representation to companies increasing their intent towards reshaping their workplace to be gender-inclusive, the study has evolved into a handbook of impactful diversity and inclusion strategies. It is heartening to see the efforts of BCWI helping companies unlock an array of potential and growth by enabling their women’s workforce consciously.”
“It is also laudable that these companies are increasingly invested in creating a culture of inclusion and allyship. As per the data from the 2020 Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI), 33% of investments toward diversity & inclusion in organizations is for D&I learning,” explained Dr. Rajesh.
Adding to this, Subha Barry, President of Working Mother Media, said “Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the progress women have made in the workforce. We are also excited to reveal the results from our second annual Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) in partnership with Avtar. We applaud these organizations’ diversity and inclusion efforts. These trailblazing organizations are paving their way for a more inclusive future.”
Encore Capital Group Inc is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.
