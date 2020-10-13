DIC India, a global leader in printing technology and allied solutions, has launched its first-ever mobile application in India called DIC India Ink Master App, to provide Indian customers a unique platform to address their day-to-day operational queries. With physical channels of interaction witnessing a decline in the wake of the pandemic, digitization has becoming the new normal for both consumers and businesses. Hence, to offer a bilateral communication platform to its customers, DIC India has introduced a self-help mobile application, which is a part of the company’s holistic digital engagement strategy.



Developed mostly to address the needs of the local ink industry, DIC India Ink Master app lists down possible operational problems and solutions related to lamination adhesive, news inks, flexographic, gravure, offset printing etc. faced by a printer or a converter. Additionally, the app will also offer a dedicated section called ‘Raising a Query’ that will allow customers to request for guidance on new problems faced by them. In order to provide a seamless and timely response to the users, the app will be monitored 24*7 and 365 days by an assigned team at DIC India.



“The pandemic has forced businesses across sectors to adopt digital first approach. More than ever now, we are living in a contactless world wherein the majority of interactions with both customers and partners have now moved virtually. Thus, to further build on our commitment towards the Indian printer & converter community, we decided to introduce DIC India Ink Master mobile app. Through this app, we want to ensure our customers that DIC India is the right partner for them that will address their present and future concerns w.r.t activation or maintenance of their printing presses etc., said Mr. Manish Bhatia, Managing Director & CEO, DIC India.”

“He further mentioned that we at DIC India, have been consistently investing our resources into developing the right engagement channels in order to stay in a close proximity with our customers, especially during these uncertain times. We were the first company in India to bring e-ordering to our customers as part of our digital strategy. With the launch of this app, we are positive that the Indian printer & converter community will benefit greatly from it, thereby giving them a competitive edge.”



Recently, to create mindshare of the Indian customers across Indian subcontinent about the toluene ban announced by The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for food packaging, DIC India leveraged its digital initiative called DIC Konnect. Under this flagship initiative, the company hosted a series of webinars, which were organized with an aim to guide customer about the best industry practices to restart their printing process post the lockdown, address their concerns as well as demonstrate robust product portfolio. DIC India Ink Master mobile application is an extension of the DIC Konnect initiative undertaken by the company and the app can download from iOS App store and Android Play store.

About DIC India

DIC India is a part of world’s largest manufacturer of printing inks and allied materials, DIC Corporation Japan. DIC Corporation has 71.75% of shareholding in DIC India through DIC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Singapore. DIC India is one of the largest companies in the Indian printing, packaging industry serving top of the line newspaper, and magazine, printing and packaging establishment in India.