The campaign is LIVE across Television, Print, Radio (Delhi/NCR), Digital and Social Media channels from October 11, 2020 onwards.

Inspired by real-life experiences of consumers, the campaign creatively narrates four stories showcasing various challenges faced by consumers, and how hassle-free term insurance from BimaKaro can come to their rescue.

​

BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign – ‘BimaKaro – Aagey Badho’. Emphasising the need for hassle-free insurance buying procedure, the three weeks-long campaign is live across Television, Print, Radio (Delhi/NCR), Digital and Social Media channels.



BimaKaro was established with the vision of providing financial products and services to its customers backed by hassle-free process and guidance to help customers with the right investment products according to their life-stage and lifestyle. Rooted in this thought, the idea behind BimaKaro Aagey Badho comes alive with the message that BimaKaro exists to help fulfil your purpose, by securing your dreams, by understanding your requirements, by simplifying your choices and by empowering you with the right financial product. With BimaKaro, you find simple yet seamless solutions to secure your life and dream bigger and better.



Inspired by real-life experiences of consumers purchasing insurance policies, the campaign creatively narrates four stories showcasing challenges faced by varied consumer segments. Through a humorous take, a stand-up comedian depicted by Indian actress Maanvi Gagroo illustrates the consumers’ behaviours, changing needs and resultant trends; ultimately highlighting BimaKaro’s unique offerings for everyone (to cut to the chase and move ahead or aagey badho). The four films depict’s scenes of a stand-up comedian, how she finds the best solution with BimaKaro, regarding all the concerns while purchasing an insurance policy.



Reflecting on the television campaign, Akash Anand, Managing Director, BimaKaro said, “We are excited about our new #AageyBadho brand campaign. Time is economical for everyone, especially for millennials and hence they look for quick solutions in a comprehensible manner. With its funny, quirky and yet relevant approach, the Aagey Badho brand campaign reflects on what the average Indian consumer goes through before purchasing an insurance policy and how BimaKaro can help make the experience hassle-free at every touch-point.”



Starting October 11, 2020, the campaign aims to build awareness about BimaKaro as an insurance brand through reach-based mass approach with high frequency. The four brand films will be seen across multiple television channels including the OTT platform Amazon Prime, with a major focus on and several regional genre platforms.



Link to Film 1: In the first film, the comedian stresses on the need of a seamless form-filling procedure.



Link to Film 2: The second film highlights the importance of a service without causing any inconvenience to the consumer.



Link to Film 3: In the third film, the comedian expresses the importance of effective after sale service which customers always look up to.

Link to Film 4: The fourth film stresses on the hassle-free policy issuance process that involves the ease of making payment on time and receiving policy papers on time.

About BimaKaro

BimaKaro.in is the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., which is an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India. Bimakaro founded in 2017 provides life and general insurance solutions to individuals and corporate clients. It offers innovative and effective insurance and risk management solutions. With skillset and knowledge, it provides end-to-end solutions to customers by risk identification and analysis of risks. BimaKaro was conceptualised with an aim for a bigger and better future for everyone. It particularly caters to the Urban Indian youth, understanding their changing lifestyle and the need for a secure future.

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | Instagram