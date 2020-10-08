BCI, India’s leading AIDC technology and supply chain solution provider, today announced the launch of its e-commerce website, the BCI webstore (webstore.barcodeindia.com). The webstore aims to bring the entire AIDC hardware and consumables shopping experience online and within the reach of customers across India. The webstore will feature a wide range of barcode, QR code, RFID, and enterprise wireless LAN products, consumables along with designing/printing software.

The webstore will include a wide portfolio of products from Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. Zebra’s solutions including a wide range of 1D and 2D scanners, desktop and industrial printers, mobile computers, and consumables are now available at attractive prices on the BCI webstore.

BCI is Zebra’s long-standing premium partner in India.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Bhutani, co-founder, and CEO, BCI said: “Delivering extended value to our customers sits at the core of all that we do at BCI. We are excited to launch the BCI webstore, which will now allow our customers to purchase AIDC products and consumables quickly and seamlessly. Moreover, we will now be able to service customers even from the remotest parts of the country in record delivery time. We are hopeful that our customers will enjoy this new shopping experience from us.”

The BCI webstore has a ready inventory of all products that are featured on its site, with a delivery network supporting 22,000 pin codes across India and delivery time of four working days. The delivery network comprises of the best logistics partner brands in India. This is complemented by friendly exchange and returns policy.

Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director of India, Zebra Technologies said: “We are delighted with the launch of BCI’s e-commerce website. As our largest premium partner in India, BCI services some of our largest enterprise customers locally. The newly-launched webstore provides our customers with greater accessibility to Zebra’s solutions while extending the high service quality and technical support from BCI at the same time.”

Going a step further in its customer centricity, the webstore also promises to feature customized products, which can be designed to meet specific requests from customers. BCI plans to continuously add to the length and breadth of products on the webstore. Coupled with exciting promo offers and discounts along with BCI’s world-class aftersales support infrastructure and experience, the webstore is set to offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience to its customers.

About BCI

For more than two decades Bar Code India (BCI) has been the market leader in bringing visibility and agility in the supply chain of our clients across verticals. BCI offers solutions & advanced BI tools that provide companies with complete visibility of their assets and intelligence in their supply chains leading to higher value generation for our customers. Our solutions are deployed in mission-critical processes by some of the largest organizations in the world. We are today associated with more than 3000 corporations. BCIL is a 200+ people strong organization with a presence across India and Sri Lanka.

For more information, visit www.barcodeindia.com