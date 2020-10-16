Amazon Business

Amazon Business today announced a host of exclusive deals for business buyers as part of the ‘Great Indian Festival’. Businesses can look forward to never seen before deals starting from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting today, October 16, 2020.



During the ‘Great Indian Festival’, Amazon Business customers can access a wide range of exciting new launches with GST invoice. The can buy from the specially curated Corporate Gifting store to discover and buy festive gifts for clients & employees, plan for purchases for different business uses like working from home, planning for reopening their office space, buying safety and hygiene supplies for workforce protection and more. They can choose from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics from top brands like bOAT, Lenovo, Epson, Philips and more.



Amazon Business customers can use the Great Indian Festival to plan for all kind of long and short term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, GST invoice for input tax credit and more. Amazon Business customers can also avail a special 5% cashback on a purchase of above INR 1 lakh.



Commenting on the announcement, Peter George, Director, Amazon Business said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their costs as they gear up for ramping up business in the remainder of the year. We have worked with our sellers to curate some great deals and offers on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories.”



On top of all the offers and deals on Amazon.in, business customers can get access to exclusive deals, new launches and special offer prices on business relevant selection for gifting and for own usage, by logging in to their Amazon Business account.



Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on the Great India Festival from participating brands and sellers: Amazon Business customers can access these new launches from top brands including OnePlus 8T

HP LaserJet Pro M30w Multi-Function Wireless Laser Printer

Win 10 Pro brings a range of affordable Mini-PCs in the commercial range with under INR 30K

Launch of Netgear AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Samsung Tab A7 launch

Philips 600 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Wi-Fi 6 System

Bose Sport Earbuds—True Wireless Earphones, Baltic Blue

CP PLUS HD – 4 Camera Kit Amazon Business customers can buy from among a wide variety of Corporate Gifting selection:

Attractive Quantity Discounts on headphones from top brands – Boat, JBL, Skullcandy and Beats

Business exclusive price on gifting selection from Nokia, Lenovo, Boat and Huawei starting at Rs 899

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera starting at Rs. 2999

Cello Signature Carbon Gift set – Premium Metal Ball Pen with Keychain & Passport Holder with attractive quantity discounts starting at Rs. 377

Premium dry fruits combo from Happilo starting at INR 778

Non-stick cookware starting at INR at INR 499

Amazon Business has curated a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that make them more relevant for business or office use. Customers can get great savings on these products that come with business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit, discounts on bulk purchase Epson EB-U05 Full HD Projector (White) at INR 63345 boAt Stone 1401 Portable Wireless Speaker at INR 4299

Lenovo Thinkpad E14 i5 Thin and light laptop at INR 58,490

HP Neverstop Laser Multi-Function Printer with Google Cloud Print at INR 17499

TP-Link Archer C80 AC1900 Dual Band Wireless at INR 1949

Philips 20W Smart LED Flood Light at INR 902

Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 Laptop at INR 31490

Amazon Business customers can also avail special discounts meant only for business customers on the following products- boAt Stone 1400 Bluetooth Speaker at INR 4799

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core Laptop INR 39990

Dinshi Infinix Full HD Projector at INR 4199

ViewSonic M1-Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers at INR 31999

Everycom X7 LED Projector at INR 8299

boAt Airdopes at INR 1759

Milton Super 1000 Single Wall Stainless Steel Bottle, 1000 ml, Silver at INR 322

Wipro Garnet 30-Watt LED Floodlight at INR 1389

BAMBALIO 8 Digit NUMBERING Machine at INR 1073

GBC ShredMaster at INR 8954

Texas Instruments TI-89 Titanium Graphing Calculator at INR 15249

Portronics Portable RuffPad E-Writer at INR 387

Kimberly-Clark Aquarius Hand Roll Towel Dispenser at INR 7115

HTC Instrument Digital Multimeter at INR 1963

KROST Universal Drill at INR 2836

Yuzuki Outside Micrometer at INR 1239 These are some of the top offers and deals that Amazon Business customers can cash in on: Electronics: boAt Rockerz Wireless Headset with Super Extra Bassat INR 899

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation at INR 14990

boAt Airdopes at INR 1999

Mi 360° 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera at INR 2699 Computers and Accessories: Up to 30% exclusive discount on commercial laptops relevant for business customers from top brand like HP, Lenovo, Dell and many more Up to 30% off exclusive discount on commercial grade printers relevant for business customers from top brand like Canon, HP, Epson, Brother and many more Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Laptop at INR 35990

HP 410 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Color Printer with Voice-Activated Printing at INR 12299

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Thin and Light Laptop at INR 33990

Seagate Expansion Portable 1.5TB External Hard Drive at INR 3999

Lenovo Tab at INR 18999

Acer Aspire 3 Intel i3-10th Gen 15.6 Thin and Light Laptop at INR 32990

TV and Large Appliances: Up to 65% off on TV’s & appliances, No Cost EMI up to 24 Months

Offers from top brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, Sony and more

Upgrade to 4K TVs starting at INR 19,999/-.

Large screen (50 inches) TV starting at INR 18,999/-

OnePlus Y Series 80 cm HD Ready LED Smart Android at INR 13999

Sony Bravia 138.8 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at INR 58990

Smart TVs starting @ INR 8999/-

OnePlus Y Series 108 cm Full HD LED Smart Android at INR 23999

Sony Bravia 108 cm Full HD Smart LED TV at INR 34999 Air Conditioners starting from Rs. 15999

Side by Side refrigerator starting INR 40,999 with No Cost EMI up to 12 months

Up to 45% off on split air conditioners with No Cost EMI starting INR 1166 per month

Top load washing machines starting INR 8,499 with No Cost EMI starting INR 695 per month

Mini Refrigerators starting from Rs. 6699 Voltas Double Door Deep Freezer, 320 Litres, at INR 17799

Office Improvement & Kitchen: Prestige Induction Cooktop with Push button at INR 1800

Philips Mixer Grinder at INR 3299

Eureka Forbes Aeroguard AP 700EX Air Purifier at INR 8999

Philips 61013 Air 5-Watt LED Desklight (Black) at INR 899

Wipro WiFi Enabled Smart LED Bulb at INR 649

Fluke 15B+ Digital Multimeter at INR 5839

3M Littmann Classic III Monitoring Stethoscope at INR 7799

STANLEY SC16 1600W Circular Saw at INR 4599

STANLEY SDH600KV Hammer Drill and Hand Tools Kit at INR 3099

AmazonBasics Biometric Fingerprint safe, at INR 13689 This festive season, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs as a one-stop destination with over 16 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. There are over 3.7 lakh sellers selling to business customers on Amazon Business. In addition to a wide selection of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them tackle their indirect spends which brings down costs and improves the ease of doing business with features such as Multi-user accounts and Approvals, spend analytics and safe and reliable delivery thanks Amazon’s trusted and world-class fulfilment network.



