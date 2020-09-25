Event: Youth for Seva is launching its upcoming campaign Virtual Marathon, which is a fun initiative aimed at raising funds for providing scholarship support to underprivileged students & promoting volunteerism in the society. Supporters can join from anywhere in the world and can take part in the Virtual Marathon at their convenience. The funds raised through this marathon will be used in supporting underprivileged children’s higher education and supporting changemakers.

This Virtual marathon will be launched on September 25, 2020; Friday; 5:00 PM to 5:40 PM with Padmashri awardee Sri Kailash Kher Ji – Spiritual & Sufi Singer, Lyricist and Music Composer, who has sung more than 1500 songs in 25+ languages with his unique, soulful, sonorous voice.

Youth for Seva is expecting around 1000 registrants to attend this Virtual marathon Launch and support us whole heartedly.

The virtual marathon, intends to ignite the spirit of giving & promote volunteerism in the society.

To know more about how the Virtual Marathon works, visit us at www.youthforseva.org/Virtual-Marathon/

ABOUT YOUTH FOR SEVA

Youth for Seva (YFS), founded in April 2007, is a nation-wide volunteering movement that inspires youth to volunteer and provides them with meaningful opportunities to serve the community.

The goal of YFS is to support schools, destitute shelters, government hospitals, and other organizations in the social sector through volunteers who can help them mitigate some of their shortcomings and challenges.

With more than 1.2 lakh volunteers on board from across 23 cities working for various social causes, Youth for Seva is taking consistent steps towards creating a movement of organized volunteering for societal well-being. Find out more about Youth for Seva at www.youthforseva.org

To watch the virtual event, follow Youth for Seva Face book at www.facebook.com/YouthForSevaOfficial

For more details: Please contact 7995026309 or e-mail: [email protected]

Srisha Keshava | Head of Operations – Youth for Seva

