WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 overall service provider in HFS’ Top 10 for Travel, Hospitality and Logistics (THL), for the second consecutive time. The HFS report analysed and ranked 20 service providers across the THL value chain based on their ability to execute, innovation capability, and voice of the customer. In addition to the #1 overall ranking, WNS scored in the top 2 positions in each of the three assessment categories. WNS was cited for its deep domain expertise across the entire THL spectrum, mature and robust offerings in front, middle and back office, and collaborative partner-focused approach. The company was also commended for its investments in technology and automation across Robotic Process Automation (RPA), advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet-of-Things (IoT), which has helped WNS create industry-specific IP.
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 375 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2020, WNS had 43,422 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.
