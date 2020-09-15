Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Healthcare Payer Operations Service Providers 2020.



The report evaluated the digital services capabilities of 29 global healthcare BPS providers and mapped them on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® based on several parameters including vision, capability, and market impact. Wipro was positioned as a Leader owing to its portfolio mix and investment in digital platforms – such as Member 360 and Wipro HOLMESTM Artificial Intelligence and Hyper Automation Platform. This has helped it acquire new clients, besides expanding the scope of business with existing ones.



Nagendra P. Bandaru, President, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services (CIS) and Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP) said, “Now more than ever, insurance companies need to forge stronger relationships with customers and automation is game-changer. Emerging technologies help significantly improve profit margins as well as transform customer experience. Our investment in payer business transformation framework, driven by best-in-class domain consultants and experts, has digitized the heath experience and enabled our customers to be ahead of the curve.”



Mohd Ehteshamul Haque, Senior Vice President and Global Head – Healthcare Vertical, Wipro Limited said, “The rules of engagement and compliance are being rewritten every day and, now more than ever, health insurance buyers expect better care and digital engagement at lower premiums. Our strategy addresses this by creating personalized health plans for members at competitive costs. We achieve this through our Unified Digital Payer Platform supported by our strong partnership ecosystem that broadens our capability. This, coupled with our approach of Business Transformation through Customer Journey Mapping and Rapid Prototyping for the Payer Market is paying off.”



“For healthcare payers, one of the biggest issues is the lack of an integrated solution approach by third-party partners,” said Manu Aggarwal, Vice President, Everest Group. “Wipro’s development of a payer-in-the-box solution, leveraging its services/platforms through a partner ecosystem, has helped it offer a unified solution in areas such as member enrolment (through its Medicare and Affordable Care Act (ACA) platforms) and claims management.”



According to Everest Group, the impact of COVID-19 on businesses resulting in job losses is likely to increase the number of people buying health insurance through individual exchanges. Given that Wipro has a strong portfolio of offerings catering to public exchange business, a surge in demand is likely to further drive the revenue growth.



Download the custom version of the report here.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 180,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.