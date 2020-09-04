Whirlwind, a leading digital marketing agency based in Vadodara, won five awards last month across two major digital marketing award ceremonies – Digital Crest Awards 2020 (CIDCA) hosted by Campaign India and Indian Digital Marketing Awards 2020 (IDMA) hosted by Exchange4Media.

At CIDCA 2020, Whirlwind's Search Engine Marketing campaign for Bridgestone India won a Gold for 'Use of Data' and a Bronze for 'Search-SEO/Paid Search', while their Search Engine Optimization campaign for MoneyTap won a Silver for 'Search-SEO/Paid Search.' The digital marketing agency was also conferred a Gold for 'Best PPC' and a Bronze for 'Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year' for Bridgestone India's Search Engine Marketing campaign last week at the IDMA 2020 Awards hosted virtually.

Keeping in line with the tradition, CIDCA & IDMA both hosted their 11th edition this year to honour the best digital marketers and storytellers who have had a profound impact on their client's goals and even made noteworthy contributions in the digital marketing space. Both the award ceremonies examined the nominee entries against a spectrum of parameters such as strategy, creativity, innovation, execution and results. Whirlwind bagged four awards for generating a phenomenal ROI of 2023% with a proximity-based search strategy for Bridgestone India and won one award for helping MoneyTap cross Rs. 500+ crore in loan disbursement through advanced SEO strategies.

Speaking on this occasion, Saumil Patel, Founder, Whirlwind, said, “It's an honour to be recognised and appreciated for our work on Bridgestone India and MoneyTap. Winning five awards from two very established and respected bodies like Campaign India and Exchange4Media is a testament to our commitment to delivering true business impact for our clients. Whirlwind will continue to push the boundaries in the digital space by constantly innovating and using data to drive home meaningful results for clients and their customers alike.”

Sarabjeet Matharu, Manager, Retail Innovation and Omnichannel, Bridgestone India, said, “While the technology and tools will change, we believe the right people are essential to driving effective digital transformation. With Saumil and the team at Whirlwind, we have strong partners to help us navigate our digital journey, and we look forward to bring our vision of a fully connected omnichannel experience to reality.”



Anuj Kacker, Co-Founder, MoneyTap, said, “Whirlwind and MoneyTap have had a powerful partnership since MoneyTap's inception. Saumil and his team have not only helped us scale our organic traffic but also actively supported other online marketing initiatives that we have launched at MoneyTap. It has been a pleasure working with Whirlwind so far, and I look forward to a long-lasting relationship as we expand our presence in tier-II and tier-III cities as well as in the global markets.”

Whirlwind has also been awarded the 'Digital Agency of the Year' by the Gujarat Best Brand Awards 2018. And, in 2017, it was listed in the 10 Most Innovative Digital Marketing Companies by Insights Success.

About Whirlwind

Whirlwind is a leading digital marketing agency in Vadodara, offering integrated digital solutions that deliver meaningful leads and generate predictable growth for businesses. We aim to deliver true business impact through data-driven and ROI-based strategies that help clients gain visibility in front of the right target audience while significantly reducing costs per lead in order to meet their business goals.

Since our inception in 2007, we have followed a content-first approach that has helped us successfully serve 200+ companies globally. We offer an array of services such as Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Lead Gen Marketing, and Website Design and Development.

To know more about us and how we fulfill business goals, visit www.whirlwind.co.in