Founded in 2017 in Bengaluru (India) by two IIT Roorkee graduates, Sourabh Gupta and Akshay Deshraj, along with founding team members Prateek Gupta, Pravendra Singh and Abhinav Tushar, Vernacular.ai’s voice AI solution, VIVA (Vernacular Intelligent Voice Assistant), helps automate 80 percent of calls handled by a call center and reduces agents’ average call handling time by 30 percent. The API recognizes over 160 dialects in over 16 different languages (10 Indian languages and 6 foreign languages) to support the enterprise user base.



The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public-and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency. Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the



"It is a great honor and we are pleased to partner with the World Economic Forum Community to drive the development of innovative solutions to tackle challenges surrounding businesses today," said Sourabh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Vernacular.ai. "The future of human interface with machines is voice, we are reimagining business activities with enhanced communication effects, task management, and work productivity. We certainly look forward to innovating further and continuing this important work over the coming years, and working with the World Economic Forum as a Global Innovator is a great way for us to share our solutions with a broader audience and engage in an insightful conversation with the best minds in the field."



Vernacular.ai is a Series A funded start-up and an AI-first SaaS business that is driven with a mission to become the leading voice AI/automation system in the world, and currently, services leading enterprise clients across BFSI, Hospitality, F&B, and other industries. This Bengaluru-based start-up won the seed capital investment of the year in 2018, by venture intelligence and was nominated at the ET Start-up Awards 2018.



About World Economic Forum



The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.



About Global Innovators Community



The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.



Companies who are invited to become Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum’s Platforms, as relevant, to help define the global agenda on key issues. If your company is interested in becoming a Global Innovator, please get in touch here.