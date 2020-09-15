UL
UL, a global safety science company, announced today that it has received accreditation from Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) that enables it to test renewable energy power plants per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of India grid codes. The recognition complements an existing DAkkS accreditation of DEWI Offshore and Certification Centre GmbH (DEWI-OCC), an independent certification body within UL, to provide certification for renewable energy power generating units and plants according to CEA grid codes.
|Image Caption : UL is fostering grid codes compliance in the renewables sector
