BMW India
|
To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just INR 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.
Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.
Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in
|
Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs BMW Group India, ,+91-9910481013 ,+91 (124) 4566600 , Abhay.Dange@bmw.in
|
Balakrishnan Jayakumar, Press and Corporate Affairs BMW Group India, ,+91-8754416065 ,+91 (44) 47444316 , Balakrishnan.Jayakumar@bmw.in
|Image Caption : The New BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at Just INR 4,500 per month
|click for high-res image