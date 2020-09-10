BMW India Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:10PM IST (12:40PM GMT)   GER:BMW:GR(GER:BMW:GR) The New BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS at Just INR 4,500 per Month An irresistible time to Make Life a Ride   Gurugram, Haryana, India To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions.  

To welcome bike enthusiasts into the BMW Motorrad world, BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions. The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just INR 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan). Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

Pre-launch bookings are open at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website www.bmw-motorrad.in. Ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.

  Media Contact Details

Abhay Dange, Director, Press and Corporate Affairs BMW Group India, ,+91-9910481013 ,+91 (124) 4566600 , Abhay.Dange@bmw.in

Balakrishnan Jayakumar, Press and Corporate Affairs BMW Group India, ,+91-8754416065 ,+91 (44) 47444316 , Balakrishnan.Jayakumar@bmw.in

